As energy cost skyrockets in Nigeria, manufacturers are warning of higher product prices and imminent job losses

READ: 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

Recently, the price of diesel in Nigeria had gone from $0.75 (N312) per litre in January to $1.92 (N800) in March; indicating a 100% increase. For a country like Nigeria where most factories are powered with diesel-fired generators, this has a huge cost implication.

This is the same argument that was made recently by MAN's Director-General Segun Ajayi-Kadir, when he spoke to TVC News on Monday. According to him, “having a major cost element increasing by more than 100% is a cause of trouble”.

The MAN DG also warned that the development could lead to some workers losing their jobs, even as prices of products are bound to go up.

Business Insider Africa understands that companies in Nigeria spend as much as 40% of their operating costs on diesel. No thanks to the country's epileptic power supply, companies must generate their own electricity to power their factories. Besides that, diesel also play an integral role in the shipment of goods and services, because the lorries and trucks that transport products to their points of sale rely on them.

It's important to note that prior to this time, Nigeria used to have one of the cheapest diesel prices in Africa. However, following the events in the past weeks, the country now possibly has one of the highest diesel prices on the continent, according to a Bloomberg observation.

Meanwhile, diesel price is not the only energy cost that is going up in Nigeria. A previous report by Business Insider Africa highlighted how petrol price has also gone up, driven by a months-long scarcity of the commodity. Earlier this week, President Muhammadu Buhari had to apologise to Nigerians for the economic hardship caused by the energy crisis in the country, promising that his administration was working hard to proffer solution to the problem.

Note that Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil producer, having recorded a daily average crude production of 1.27 million barrels.