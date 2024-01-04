- The 100 most influential Africans list for 2023 was recently released and countries such as Senegal, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana and Nigeria dominated the list.
- The list is courtesy of New African Magazine.
- The list features big-name players from 6 different industries.
Nigerians and South Africans dominate the list of 100 most influential people
Being the birthplace of some of the world’s most brilliant and artistic exports, Africa has produced numerous influential people who stand out globally in their respective fields. This is made evident in the sheer number of African names that have become luminary across the globe. It is also evident in the impact they have had on the continent, directly or indirectly.
Africa boasts big-name players in entertainment, sports, media, politics, science, and virtually every other industry imaginable. However, even among these names exist the very best, the cream of the crops if you will.
To identify these stand-out individuals, New African Magazine releases an annual 100 Most Influential Africans list and on Tuesday, it released its list for 2023. The magazine recognizes and honors Africans from numerous fields and sectors who have had a positive effect on the continent and the globe.
“The list features a diverse and inspiring group of men and women, who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, leadership, resilience, and vision in their respective domains. They include politicians, entrepreneurs, industrialists, environmentalists, creatives, scientists, educators, sports personalities, and more,” a statement by the publishers said, as seen in the Nigerian news publication.
“The list also reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era,” the statement adds.
With that said, below are the 100 Africans mentioned on the list.
Politics
Ibrahima Cheikh Diong(Senegal)
Dr Sidi Ould Tah(Mauritania)
President William Ruto(Kenya)
Tidjane Thiam(Côte D'Ivoire)
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala(Nigeria)
President Bola Tinubu(Nigeria)
Mamady Doumbouya(Guinea)
Nadia Fettah Alaoui(Morocco)
Tsitsi Masiyiwa(Zimbabwe)
Ousmane Sonko(Senegal)
Akinwumi Adesina(Nigeria)
Business
Didier Acouetey(Togo)
Bahija Jallal(Morocco)
André De Ruyter(South Africa)
Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah(Nigeria)
Riham ElGizy(Egypt)
Samaila Zubairu(Nigeria)
Simon Tiemtoré(Burkina Faso)
Ham Serunjogi(Uganda)
Karim Beguir(Tunisia)
Ralph Mupita(Zimbabwe)
Aliko Dangote(Nigeria)
Mohamed Kande(Côte D'Ivoire)
Ibrahim Sagna(Senegal)
Shola Akinlade(Nigeria)
Serge Ekué(Benin)
Jules Ngankam(Cameroon)
Hassanein Hiridjee(Madagascar)
Sim Tshabalala(South Africa)
Bernard Koné Dossongui(Côte D'Ivoire)
Coura Sène(Senegal)
Pascal Agboyibor(Togo)
Olugbenga Agboola(Nigeria)
James Mwangi(Kenya)
Science and Academia
Moungi Bawendi(Tunisia)
Nemat Talaat Shafik(Egypt)
Timnit Gebru(Eritrea)
Ismahane Elouafi(Morocco)
Chao Tayiana Maina(Kenya)
Anna Adeola Makanju(Nigeria)
Creatives
Ali Said Alamin Mandhry(Kenya)
Teju Cole(Nigeria)
DJ Snake(Algeria)
Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah(Ghana)
Omoyemi Akerele(Nigeria)
David Diop(Senegal)
Aïda Muluneh(Ethiopia)
Tems(Nigeria)
Pierre Thiam(Senegal)
Serge Attukwei Clottey(Ghana)
Bassem Youssef(Egypt)
Editi Effiong(Nigeria)
Burna Boy(Nigeria)
Tyla Laura Seethal(South Africa)
Alice Diop(Senegal)
Kaouther Ben Hania(Tunisia)
Gims(DRC)
Thebe Magugu(South Africa)
Danai Gurira(Zimbabwe)
Mulenga Kapwepwe(Zambia)
Ncuti Gatwa(Rwanda)
Pretty Yende(South Africa)
Black Coffee(South Africa)
Mariam Issoufou Kamara(Niger)
Wanuri Kahiu(Kenya)
Malenga Mulendema(Zambia)
Abel Tesfaye(Ethiopia)
Victor Ekpuk(Nigeria)
Jadesola Osiberu(Nigeria)
Julie Mehretu(Ethiopia)
Lesley Lokko(Ghana)
Environmental
Rashid Sumaila(Nigeria/Ghana)
Irungu Mwangi(Kenya)
Elizabeth Maruma Mrema(Tanzania)
Dr Musonda Mumba(Zambia)
Ephraim Mwepya Shitima(Zambia)
Wanjira Mathai(Zambia)
Media
Fabrice Sawegnon(Côte D'Ivoire)
Wode Maya(Ghana)
Edward Enninful(Ghana)
Charity Ekezie(Nigeria)
Uncle Mo(Uganda)
Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard(Gabon)
Alan Kasujja(Uganda)
Khaby Lame(Senegal)
Chioma Nnadi(Nigeria)
Anton Harber(South Africa)
Daniel Ahaoussa(Côte D'Ivoire)
Marie Mbullu(Tanzania)
Tomiwa Aladekomo(Nigeria)
Claude Grunitzky(Togo)
Branko Brkic(South Africa)
Sports
Yassine Bounou(Morocco)
Francis Ngannou(Cameroon)
Kelvin Kiptum(Kenya)
Patrice Motsepe(South Africa)
Victor Osmihen(Nigeria)
Faith Kipyegon(Kenya)
Biniam Girmay(Eritrea)
The Springboks(South Africa)
