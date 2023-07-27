The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigerians are reacting to news of dangote employing 11,000 indians

Chinedu Okafor
Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]
Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]
  • Controversy arises as Dangote plans to hire 11,000 Indian workers for the refinery, leading to public outrage in Nigeria due to concerns about local employment opportunities. 
  • Considering the rate of unemployment in the west African country, some Nigerians are outraged that Dangote has instead chosen to hire Indians.
  • The Sub-Saharan African Skills and Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network explains that the decision to hire Indian workers was influenced by a perceived lack of necessary skills among Nigerian youth.

Reports of Dangote refinery employing 11,000 Indians is curently trending on social media with many Nigerians expresing their frustration about the matter. According a recent report by the Punch Newspaper, a Nigerian news agency, Dangote refinery is said to employ 11,000 Indians.

Recommended articles

Considering the rate of unemployment in the west African country, some Nigerians are outraged that Dangote has instead chosen to hire Indians.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to the report by the Punch Newspaper, this decision has been rationalized. The report notes that why the Dangote refinery is planning to hire 11,000 trained employees from India while ignoring young people from Nigeria and other African nations was revealed by the Sub-Saharan African Skills and Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network.

The organization remarked on Wednesday that the reason for the neglect was that young people from Nigeria lacked the necessary abilities to do the task. The Network stated in a communiqué following its two-day conference in Abuja that it had decided that each African nation should create a national skills qualification framework to facilitate labor movement across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The regional organization's Secretary-General, Ousman Sillah, signed the statement, which was made public on Wednesday.

In repsonse, the company has disclosed that over 30,000 skilled Nigerians work with expatriates to build Refinery Complex. The Management of Dangote Refinery notes that the magnitude of the project requires specialized skilled workforce from all over the world and that while over 30,000 Nigerians were engaged among the skilled workforce, at the peak of construction in the Refinery complex, 6,400 Indians and 3,250 Chinese workers were among the skilled workforce.

According to the Dangote refinery Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, "Nigerians on the project demonstrated high level of technical comeptence many hidden skills were discovered among them."

The $20.5 billion Dangote refinery, Africa's largest, has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. It aims to produce 250,000 barrels per day of gasoline and 100,000 barrels per day of gasoline and diesel. These outputs could contribute to fuel self-sufficiency and reduce the $26 billion spent on petroleum imports in 2022.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zanzibar is looking to explore other economic options outside of tourism

Zanzibar is looking to explore other economic options outside of tourism

TotalEnergies begins controversial drilling in Uganda despite environmental protests

TotalEnergies begins controversial drilling in Uganda despite environmental protests

New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa

New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa

Tech titans in Africa are betting big on AI, according to IBM study. Here's why

Tech titans in Africa are betting big on AI, according to IBM study. Here's why

Raila's firm planning to build Sh515M hotel in Malindi [Details]

Raila's firm planning to build Sh515M hotel in Malindi [Details]

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Nigerians are reacting to news of dangote employing 11,000 indians

Nigerians are reacting to news of dangote employing 11,000 indians

If you are our friends, stop importing our materials, Museveni tells Russia and China

If you are our friends, stop importing our materials, Museveni tells Russia and China

Tanzania’s national budget receives a nod of approval from India

Tanzania’s national budget receives a nod of approval from India

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Lagos residents are spending hours in traffic jams

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023