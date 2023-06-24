The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

Chinedu Okafor
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
  • Nigeria's $3 billion debt to trading companies and oil giants poses a significant challenge to President Bola Tinubu's fuel subsidy reforms, hindering the country's efforts to wean itself off costly subsidies and address rising debt. 
  • The country's plan to eliminate the petroleum-for-gasoline import arrangement further complicates the situation, as Nigeria lacks sufficient refinery capacity to meet domestic demand and relies on imports. 
  • Although President Tinubu has taken steps to liberalize the foreign exchange market and remove currency limitations, the naira's volatility and persistent dollar shortages continue to impede private firms from importing petroleum.

According to four traders and executives, Nigeria has accrued up to $3 billion in arrears to trading companies such as Vitol and oil giants such as BP (BP.L) for gasoline deliveries and is four to six months behind schedule in repaying them with crude shipments.

Recommended articles

These four traders and executives made this information known to the American news agency, Reuters.

Nigeria's debt would most certainly take months to settle, complicating President Bola Tinubu's reforms aimed at weaning Africa's largest economy and most populous nation off costly fuel subsidies that have led to rising debt and foreign exchange shortages.

Tinubu lifted petrol price controls and naira currency limitations in his first two weeks in office, liberalization moves that investors had been waiting for more than a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, intends to eliminate an existing arrangement in which it exchanges petroleum for gasoline imports as part of those reforms. For years, Nigeria sold gasoline purchased on the open market at a discount to its citizens, with the government picking up the difference.

Last year, the subsidy cost around $10 billion. The last time the government attempted to stop the plan, it was met with demonstrations. Nigeria requires imports due to a lack of refinery capacity to fulfill domestic demand.

To confront its budgetary difficulties, international monetary experts have long recommended that Nigeria eliminate gasoline subsidies and liberalize its foreign exchange.

In recent years, Nigeria's central bank has maintained the naira fixed at an artificially high rate that has progressively increased from 200 to 450 naira to the dollar, which only a few entities, including the NNPC, have access to. This effectively eliminated prospective private gasoline importers from the market.

President Tinubu has allowed the naira to fall sharply in recent weeks and has withdrawn preferential naira rates, which means that all potential importers would have the same foreign expenses and will be able to compete in petroleum imports.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the naira's volatility, which makes calculating prospective earnings difficult, and uncertainty over whether enterprises would be able to move money out of the nation owing to persistent dollar shortages have prevented private firms from importing petroleum for the time being.

In addition to private importers, Nigeria would rely on Aliko Dangote's refinery to meet future petroleum demand. The first big oil facility in Nigeria is unlikely to begin full-scale operations until next year.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

Uganda receives immediate $120 Million from IMF amid economic reforms

Uganda receives immediate $120 Million from IMF amid economic reforms

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

See the G8 member countries' $2.74 billion investment plan in Senegal

See the G8 member countries' $2.74 billion investment plan in Senegal

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

Nigeria’s President Tinubu insists that subsidy removal and unification of currency rates are the right moves

Nigeria’s President Tinubu insists that subsidy removal and unification of currency rates are the right moves

Zambia reaches landmark debt agreement, offering hope for economic recovery

Zambia reaches landmark debt agreement, offering hope for economic recovery

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from

List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

See the Zanzibar project the United States is investing Sh 2.3 billion in

See the Zanzibar project the United states is investing Sh 2.3 billion in

Zanzibar

See the ambitious Zanzibar project the UK is helping finance with $428 million (Sh1.01 trillion)