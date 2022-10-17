Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased in September, for the second month in a row

Nigeria’s inflation rate in September shot up from 20.52% in August to 20.77% in September. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), reported that the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 20.77% year-on-year in September 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 1.36% compared to the 1.77% increase recorded in the previous month.

According to data tracked by Nairalytics, Nairametric’s data portal that tracks annual macroeconomic data, this is the worst spike the country has experienced since 2005.

The news cycle on Nigeria’s economy concerning its interest and the inflation rate has been gloomy for the past few months.

Late last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria reported that it has increased the interest rate from 14% to 15.5%, making it the third time the bank is increasing the interest rate in 5 months. Read story here.

As recently as June, NBS reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate stood at 18.60%, with urban inflation, rural inflation, and food index all spiking up. Read story here.

Since then, the Nigerian economy has experienced a similar trend, with this month being no exception.

The urban inflation rate stood at 21.25% in September 2022 from 17.19% recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, while rural inflation stood at 20.32%.

The food inflation rate in September 2022 was 23.34% on a year-on-year basis, marking an uptick from the 23.12% recorded in the previous month.