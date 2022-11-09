Nigeria’s inflation rate is at 52% and not the 20.8% reported by the National Bureau of Statistics - Steve Hanke

This news came as another demoralizing blow to business owners all across the country and spurred some panic amongst a few Nigerian economists.

However, as bad as that sounded, renowned American economist, and professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University has relayed some even worse news.

According to the professor, Nigeria’s interest rate is 52%, 21.92% more than what the National Bureau of Statistics had reported.

To arrive at this figure, Steve Hanke used several metrics, including high-frequency, free-market exchange-rate data in combination with Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) theory. This defers from the NBS methodology which accounts for only 740 items in its basket of goods used for creating the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

However, Hanke’s Inflation Dashboard contains price changes for everything bought and sold in Nigeria, not just those items in the NBS basket.

Hanke also took into account the rapidly depreciating Naira (Nigeria’s official currency) in his calculation.

According to Nairametrics, “The NBS calculates the official statistics by measuring the changes in the prices of items in the official basket (in local currency). The NBS also uses a sampling method to determine these prices.