Nigeria’s telecom industry takes a huge hit with the loss of 4.95 million mobile subscribers

In the first five months of 2023, 4.95 million mobile subscriptions in Nigeria were lost. Recent data from the Nigerian Communications Commission shows that as of May 2023, there were 220.93 million subscribers overall, down from 225.88 million in January 2023. Since reaching a peak of 226.84 million in February 2023, there has been a decline in overall mobile subscriptions for three months running.