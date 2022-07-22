Not Guilty: Kenyan court dismisses case against Nigerian man arrested with US$1 million cash at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

- The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) failed to prove that the money recovered from the defendant was proceeds of crime.
- A High Court in Milimani Nairobi dismissed the claims by the ARA, saying that the Nigerian national had proved beyond reasonable doubt the legitimacy of the cash.
- Mr Mauzu Bala was intercepted at the JKIA on his way from Lagos, Nigeria, to Dubai carrying – $880,000, €60,000 and ₦63,000- stacked in his suitcase.
A Nigerian national man arrested with US$1 million (Sh100 million) stashed in a bag at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while heading to Dubai in December 2020 has been discharged and acquitted.