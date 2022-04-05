Pan-African media company Pulse expands to Côte d’Ivoire

- Pulse launched in Côte d’Ivoire yesterday - with its website www.pulse.ci and ‘Pulse Côte d’Ivoire’- channels across all major social media platforms
- After entering Uganda in January, Pulse has now expanded into its 6th market with this launch in Côte d’Ivoire
- Pulse is now present with its news & entertainment and digital marketing & service offering in Nigeria & Ghana in Anglophone West Africa, Kenya & Uganda in East Africa and Senegal & Côte d’Ivoire in Francophone West Africa
- Pulse boasts a large community of young people following its digital media and service offering across the continent, reaching over 27 million monthly users and followers across platforms.
Côte d’Ivoire has joined the list of countries served by one of Africa’s leading digital media companies, Pulse, with the official launch of Pulse Côte d’Ivoire on Monday, Apr 4, 2022. Pulse is also the licensee of this BI Africa publication from Business Insider, the leading global business publication.