Pan-African media company Pulse expands to Côte d’Ivoire

With a dedicated team in Abidjan, a news & entertainment website and social media accounts, Pulse Côte d’Ivoire will aim to inform and engage the country’s young population. Pulse also wants to partner with the country’s top media personalities and influencers to foster the creator ecosystem.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Founder & Publisher of Pulse, Leonard Stiegeler, the launch of the Pulse brand and service offering in Côte d’Ivoire is in line with the company’s mission to reach Africa’s young population across the continent.

"Serving young people also in Côte d’Ivoire has long been a goal of ours - I am happy & grateful that we can now do so, with a great team in place in Abidjan!" he said.

Pulse Côte d’Ivoire Managing Director Paul Henri Hié also believes the time is right for Pulse to launch in Côte d’Ivoire.

“We are honoured to start our activities in Côte d’Ivoire, a key market in Francophone Africa. This is another step to growing our impact across the continent, and we are convinced that our expertise in content production and digital marketing will help Ivorian companies get the visibility they deserve.”

Pulse, a leading digital media publisher, launched Pulse Uganda on January 17, 2022, to bring news and entertainment to Ugandans – via its platform and large accounts on all major social media channels.