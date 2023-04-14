Popular Tanzanian tourist chatter flight airport, Arusha gets an Sh6.3 billion makeover

One of the nation's oldest facilities is situated on the outskirts of Arusha City. The runway has been extended so that it can accept bigger planes. The main apron was built and renovated as part of the expansion, which was finished for Sh1.9 billion.

The parallel taxiway and distant apron upgrades to asphalt level, where Sh968 million was invested in civil works, are also finished. The parking lot was upgraded by re-carpeting it with a second layer of bitumen, costing an additional Sh640 million.

The Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) oversees, maintains, and runs 59 airports, including Arusha Airport, which is situated along Tanzania’s Dodoma Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

For scheduled flights, the Group II category facility serves as a "domestic only" airport, and it is the destination of charter flights for travelers and businesspeople.

Colonel Grey, a settler farmer who operated in the Burka and Mateves regions west of the city, constructed it in 1956. Colonel Grey grew coffee and sorghum there. Following independence, the airport was formally turned over to the government in 1961.

TAA was established in 1999 with the purpose to operate and manage all government airports and airstrips on Tanzania's Mainland.

The facility would run around the clock, according to plans revealed by Atupele Mwakibete, the deputy minister for Works and Transport, during a recent visit.