ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to World Bank

Chinedu Okafor
Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to the World Bank
Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to the World Bank
  • The World Bank has advised Nigeria to remove its fuel subsidy.
  • According to the bank, the fuel subsidy in the country is affecting Nigeria’s overall bottom line.
  • Following this advice, the World Bank detailed how Nigeria could boost investment opportunities in the country. 

The World Bank has advised the Nigerian government to remove its fuel subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The rationale behind this tip is that fuel subsidy affects the government's net revenue alongside crude oil theft.

This conversation took place on Thursday at the Nigeria Development Update and Country Economic Memorandum in Abuja.

Alex Sienaert, the World Bank’s new Lead Economist for Nigeria, presided over the forum, and detailed reasons why Nigeria should eliminate its fuel subsidies. He noted that oil revenue is on a downward trend despite the increase in oil prices.

“Despite the production pressures, production revenues have increased but PMS subsidies have increased, As a result, net revenues would be lower this year at N2.3 trillion than they were in 2020, it’s the main culprit.” He said.

The lead economist disclosed that the major reason why the oil revenue is declining is that the petrol subsidy in Nigeria continues to increase, for example, the subsidy recently jumped from N4 trillion to more than N9 trillion.

He acknowledged Nigeria’s effort in trying to boost revenue in its non-oil sector to reduce its dependence on oil but admitted that the idea has been enough to counter what they have seen on the net oil revenue side.

Alex Sienaert spoke about adopting a single and market-reflective exchange rate; increasing non-oil revenues by raising VAT and excise rates and strengthening tax administration as well as containing inflation by reducing the federal government’s recourse to CBN financing.

He also spoke on the Nigerian economy as a whole, urging the government to tackle its inflation problem through the reduction of the federal government’s recourse to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) financing.

According to the economist, the four things that could boost investment opportunities in the country include; facilitating trade, boosting access to finance, boosting power generation, and facilitating transport connectivity.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to World Bank

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to World Bank

DP Gachagua flags off historic flight from Mombasa to Dubai [Photos]

DP Gachagua flags off historic flight from Mombasa to Dubai [Photos]

Biden administration has pledged $55 billion to Africa over next 3 years

Biden administration has pledged $55 billion to Africa over next 3 years

What are the pros and cons of having a co-founder?

What are the pros and cons of having a co-founder?

Kenya plans to remove all trade barriers with Tanzania by the beginning of 2023

Kenya plans to remove all trade barriers with Tanzania by the beginning of 2023

Top 5 affordable gifts you can get your business partner for the holidays in 2022

Top 5 affordable gifts you can get your business partner for the holidays in 2022

Tanzania enjoys some economic recovery via its ports performances

Tanzania enjoys some economic recovery via its ports performances

The growing popularity of online learning and Nexford University in Kenya

The growing popularity of online learning and Nexford University in Kenya

Ethiopians set to sue Mark Zuckerberg for the sum of $2bn in Meta’s alleged role during the Tigray war

Ethiopians set to sue Mark Zuckerberg for the sum of $2bn in Meta’s alleged role during the Tigray war

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana cedi

Ghana on road to economic recovery as cedi becomes world’s best-performing currency

Map-of-Africa-highlighting-countries

7 countries that have been promised incredible sums of money by the African Development Bank in December so far

Nairobi, Kenya

See how Kenya aims to becoming the tech capital of Africa

Moses Kuria

See Kenya’s plan to reduce the high cost of fuel in the country after it removed subsidy a few months back