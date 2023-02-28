Top retirement destinations in Africa according to survey

BI Africa

Nigeria: $376,269 Nigeria is the most expensive country to retire in Africa. While the country has a rich cultural heritage and natural wonders, the high cost of living may be a deterrent for expat retirees.

Pulse Nigeria

South Africa: $309,153 South Africa is a popular destination for tourists and expats, but it's also one of Africa's most expensive places to retire. The cost of living is higher in major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town.

ece-auto-gen

Mauritius: $320,338 Mauritius is a beautiful island nation with a warm climate, pristine beaches, and a diverse culture. However, the high cost of living makes it one of Africa's most expensive places to retire.

Pulse Ghana

Tanzania: $261,525 Tanzania is a budget-friendly retirement destination in Africa with a low cost of living and breathtaking scenery. The country is home to the Serengeti National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro, making it an excellent destination for adventure and nature enthusiasts.

(VideoBlocks) Pulse Live Kenya

Morocco: $249,450 Morocco is a popular tourist destination with a vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and a low cost of living. However, the country's political instability may deter some retirees.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ghana: $233,166 Ghana is an up-and-coming destination for expats and retirees. With a low cost of living, friendly locals, and a stable political climate, it's a great option for those looking to retire in Africa.

ece-auto-gen

Algeria: $210,991 Algeria is one of the least-expensive countries to retire in Africa. With a rich history, stunning landscapes, and a low cost of living, it's an attractive destination for retirees looking for an affordable and culturally-rich retirement experience.

Algiers, the capital of Algeria BI Africa

Tunisia: $215,610 Tunisia is a popular vacation destination, but it's not yet swarmed with retirees. Americans of European heritage may find a connection in the French language and Italian architecture due to strong relationships (including a complex colonial history). Tunisia is warm-to-hot all year round, the coastal life is pleasant and easy, and the living costs for retirees are the second-lowest in Africa.

AFP

Egypt: $217,388 Egypt is another affordable option for retirees looking to live comfortably in Africa. With a rich history and culture, a warm climate, and a low cost of living, it's an attractive destination for those seeking adventure and exploration.

Mohamed el-Shahed / AFP / Getty

Uganda: $240,366 Uganda has lost its spot as the most affordable African country to retire. However, with a stable political climate, friendly locals, and a diverse culture, it's still an excellent option for retirees seeking an affordable and unique retirement experience.

Google

Kenya: $240,593 Kenya is known for its stunning wildlife, landscapes, and culture. While the cost of living is higher than in some other African countries, it's still an affordable option for those seeking a retirement experience filled with adventure and exploration.