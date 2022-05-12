Safaricom's profit dropped slightly by 1.7% in FY 2021, according to latest earnings report

It should be noted that the revenue growth was driven by active growth in Safaricom's voice, data and mobile money business lines. The company has a total of 42 million subscribers and controls 70.4% of Kenya's voice market, as well as 64.3% of the mobile data market.

Another key takeaway from the financial report is that Safaricom's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 11.1% to $1.3 billion (KSh149 billion) during the period under review.

Also note that both direct costs and operating expenses rose by 14.3% and 19.9% respectively, even as the company incurred a total income tax of $293.3 million (KSh34.7 billion); marking a 39.1% increase compared to $214.3 million (KSh23.9 billion) during the preceding financial year.

Meanwhile, the telco's profit after tax declined slightly by 1.7% to $581 million (KSh67.49 billion), down from $591.3 million (KSh68.7 billion) during the comparable financial year.

While commenting on the financial performance, Safaricom's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ndegwa, said:

"I am proud that our growth and achievements this financial year are attributed to prioritizing the needs, aspirations and hopes of our customers alongside investments in our network infrastructure. Our focus this year was to embed customer obsession at the core of our culture delivering superior customer experiences. We adopted the Agile ways of working which fosters collaboration across the organisation and speeds up decisionmaking bringing us closer to our customers."