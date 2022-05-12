RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Safaricom's profit dropped slightly by 1.7% in FY 2021, according to latest earnings report

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Leading Kenyan telco, Safaricom Plc, has released its condensed audited financial statements for the year ended March 2022.

Safaricom's profit dropped slightly by 1.7% in FY 2021, according to latest earnings report
Safaricom's profit dropped slightly by 1.7% in FY 2021, according to latest earnings report

A copy of the report, which was seen by Business Insider Africa, shows that total revenue increased 12.9% year-on-year to $2.6 billion (Ksh298 billion), up from $2.3 billion (Ksh264 billion) during the comparable period.

Recommended articles

READ: Focus on Airtel Africa's financial performance for the year ended March 2022

It should be noted that the revenue growth was driven by active growth in Safaricom's voice, data and mobile money business lines. The company has a total of 42 million subscribers and controls 70.4% of Kenya's voice market, as well as 64.3% of the mobile data market.

READ: Safaricom refutes dominance claims by Airtel, says the market is big enough for healthy competition

Another key takeaway from the financial report is that Safaricom's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 11.1% to $1.3 billion (KSh149 billion) during the period under review.

Also note that both direct costs and operating expenses rose by 14.3% and 19.9% respectively, even as the company incurred a total income tax of $293.3 million (KSh34.7 billion); marking a 39.1% increase compared to $214.3 million (KSh23.9 billion) during the preceding financial year.

Meanwhile, the telco's profit after tax declined slightly by 1.7% to $581 million (KSh67.49 billion), down from $591.3 million (KSh68.7 billion) during the comparable financial year.

READ: 20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

While commenting on the financial performance, Safaricom's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ndegwa, said:

"I am proud that our growth and achievements this financial year are attributed to prioritizing the needs, aspirations and hopes of our customers alongside investments in our network infrastructure. Our focus this year was to embed customer obsession at the core of our culture delivering superior customer experiences. We adopted the Agile ways of working which fosters collaboration across the organisation and speeds up decisionmaking bringing us closer to our customers."

READ: Safaricom reaches agreement with Ethio Telecom to share towers and other telecom assets in Ethiopia

This is the first financial statement from the company since establishing its first operation in Ethiopia. Official launch in the Horn of Africa country is expected to commence sometime this year. And in the meantime, the company has made heavy investment in infrastructure as well as reached strategic partnership agreements with both Ethio Telecom and Ethiopian Electric Power.

READ: Safaricom signs 5-year infrastructure lease agreement with Ethiopian Electric Power

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output

10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output in 2021

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Foods, is very strategic with his business moves