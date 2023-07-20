The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See details of the $2 billion deal inked between DR Congo and the UAE

Chinedu Okafor
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
  • A historic mining agreement was signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to exploit 3Ts minerals (tantalum or coltan, tungsten, and tin) in the Kivu region. 
  • UAE's Primera Mining pledges a generous investment of nearly $2 billion to kickstart the project, with the signing ceremony witnessed by DRC President Félix Tshisekedi. 
  • President Tshisekedi expresses hope that the alliance will lead to economic transformation, offering an alternative to armed groups' activities in the volatile North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

A mining agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would see the exploitation of the 3Ts minerals (tantalum or coltan, tungsten, and tin) in the Kivu region of the nation.

Recommended articles

Monday's signing ceremony between Primera Mining, an Emirati corporation donating almost $2 billion to the project, and state-owned enterprise Société aurifère du Kivu et du Maniema (Sakima SA), was observed by the president of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

The United Arab Emirates' Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sheilk Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, headed a team to the Congo that the Congolese president had already received. Through Primera Gold, the alliance expands on current UAE mineral exploration efforts in the province of South Kivu.

The president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo expressed the hope that this new alliance would mark the beginning of a transition for the nation's people, particularly for those in the east who need to profit from their area's natural resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, the love of the country and the Congolese people comes first. Any project that comes along to transform the Congo will be welcome,” said Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi claims he wants to expand commercial prospects in the Kivu area as a substitute for the armed groups' operations that have made North Kivu and Ituri provinces insecure for the past 30 years.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund authorized $43 million in economic assistance for the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The IMF stated that the money will assist Congo's political authorities in implementing "their development policies, maintain macroeconomic stability and strengthen economic recovery amid high food inflation, lower oil prices and tightening financial conditions."

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

See details of the $2 billion deal inked between DR Congo and the UAE

See details of the $2 billion deal inked between DR Congo and the UAE

African countries struggling with skyrocketing fuel prices in 2023

African countries struggling with skyrocketing fuel prices in 2023

Uganda records its largest investment in green oil field, earning Shs 5.57 trillion ($1.5 billion) in 2022

Uganda records its largest investment in green oil field, earning Shs 5.57 trillion ($1.5 billion) in 2022

Tanzania to pay $109.5 million for contract infringement, here’s the history of the case

Tanzania to pay $109.5 million for contract infringement, here’s the history of the case

Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begin in Kenya, posing threat to Safaricom, others

Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begin in Kenya, posing threat to Safaricom, others

Smile Identity announces rebrand as Smile ID & new product updates

Smile Identity announces rebrand as Smile ID & new product updates

Speculation rife after CS Kuria misses Ruto's meeting with Biden's trade rep

Speculation rife after CS Kuria misses Ruto's meeting with Biden's trade rep

Story of fake greenhouse project that cost businessman George Wachiuri Sh200M

Story of fake greenhouse project that cost businessman George Wachiuri Sh200M

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African nations in 2023 with the weakest currency exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

The Blue Nile river passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

National Day in Mauritius

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution