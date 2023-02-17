ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See Ghana’s plan to enter electric vehicle market via $30m deal with Atlantic Lithium

Chinedu Okafor
Lithium Mine in Ghana
Lithium Mine in Ghana
  • Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) is negotiating a $30 million investment in Atlantic Lithium (A11.AX). 
  • Atlantic Lithium simply stated that "discussions are underway," and that there is no guarantee yet. 
  • Demand for lithium is on the rise.

Ghana's state-owned Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) is negotiating a $30 million investment in Atlantic Lithium (A11.AX), which is constructing a lithium mine in the West African country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Lithium, a critical component in batteries used in electric cars, is in great demand, and prices have skyrocketed, sparking interest in projects around Africa.

The MIIF announced plans to acquire an equity share in Atlantic Lithium, which has consented to float on the Ghana Stock Exchange. The fund did not specify the size of the stake it was considering purchasing.

Atlantic Lithium simply stated that "discussions are underway," and that there is no guarantee that an investment would be made. A firm spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment on a prospective Ghana stock exchange listing.

The MIIF is in charge of royalties from gold mines in Ghana, Africa's largest precious metal producer. A stake in Atlantic Lithium would give the firm a foothold in the battery metals business.

According to the fund's chief executive, Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, the fund's focus is on the development of lithium processing and battery production to serve the region's electric vehicle (EV) industry.

"Electric cars represent a US$7 trillion market potential between 2023 and 2030, and a US$46 trillion market opportunity between 2023 and 2050," the Chief Executive Officer of MIIF, Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng stated.

This provides prospects for Ghana, which may be capitalized on by the existing automobile development plan, which has already resulted in the establishment of six vehicle assembly factories in Ghana.

According to Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng “Investing in Atlantic Lithium speaks to President Nana Akufo Addo’s vision of ensuring that mining provides sustainable long-term value for Ghanaians. This vision finds meaning in MIIF’s mandate and the plan to invest in the lithium resource and the entire value chain. We are not only interested in developing the mineral resource but to invest in the value chain.”

He added, “our strategic focus is to support the development of lithium processing, development of battery manufacturing and additional inputs, and the preparedness to support an electronic vehicle (EV) market in Ghana to serve the sub-region.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African cities with the lowest crime index

Top 10 African cities with the lowest crime index

Kenyan dazzles US Shark Tank investors with her genius idea [Video]

Kenyan dazzles US Shark Tank investors with her genius idea [Video]

China and Congo butt heads over 15-year-old $17 billion deal

China and Congo butt heads over 15-year-old $17 billion deal

See Ghana’s plan to enter electric vehicle market via $30m deal with Atlantic Lithium

See Ghana’s plan to enter electric vehicle market via $30m deal with Atlantic Lithium

Tanzania is ready to welcome Elon Musk’s Starlink into the country

Tanzania is ready to welcome Elon Musk’s Starlink into the country

ChatGPT: What cybersecurity dangers lurk behind impressive new technology? [Opinion]

ChatGPT: What cybersecurity dangers lurk behind impressive new technology? [Opinion]

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

5 important takeaways from the Nigerian president's new currency directives

5 important takeaways from the Nigerian president's new currency directives

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Forbes Wealthiest People in Africa 2023 Cover

Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa in 2023 according to Forbes

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Discovering Africa: The top 10 largest countries by area

Dangote-Oil-Refinery-Company

Top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023

Dangote Sinotruck Factory

High expectations for Dangote Sinotruck as the company boasts a production capacity of 10,000 units per year