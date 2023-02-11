See Nigeria and the United Nations' plan to strengthen Nigeria’s tourism industry

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Friday during the graduation of the first group of Terra Kulture-owned Terra Academy For the Arts trainees (TAFTA)

The Academy, according to the Minister, would provide accessible vocational and managerial transformational training for the tourist and hospitality sectors.

According to the minister, Nigeria was chosen in recognition of its enormous strides in the Creative Industry, which were approved at the global conference on Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Industries held in Lagos last November, he added plans to work with Nollywood to positively change Africa's image.

“We are very keen to expand the opportunities available to our youths through training. I am therefore happy to announce that we are currently working with the UNWTO and some private sector players to establish a Tourism Academy in Nigeria,” he stated.

The minister also shed light on the fact the Academy plans to train 65,000 kids between the ages of 16 and 35 over the next five years, and that it will be supplemented by organizations such as TAFTA to teach Nigerian youngsters how to be gainfully employed using their creative ability.