RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See plan Ghana and Kenya have come up with to strengthen their business relation

Chinedu Okafor
  • Nairobi, Kenya, and Ghana collaborate to strengthen trade relations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) through a market entry expedition and exhibition called "Ghana Expo 2023 - Kenya." 
  • The exhibition aims to facilitate Ghanaian enterprises' entry into the East African market by exploring trade and investment opportunities in Kenya. 
  • The initiative, organized by the Ghana National AfCFTA Coordination Office and Ghana Export Promotion Authority, includes the introduction of the Ghana Trade House (GTH). 

Through a market entry expedition in Nairobi, Kenya, and Ghana are aiming to enhance their trade relations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The exhibition, dubbed "Ghana Expo 2023 - Kenya," intends to ease Ghanaian enterprises' entry into the East by giving them the chance to investigate trade and investment opportunities in Kenya. The exhibition, which will be held from May 23–27 at the Sarit Exhibition Center, has been organized by the Ghana National AfCFTA Coordination Office in partnership with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

The Ghana Trade House (GTH) has also been formally introduced as a part of the exhibition. Ghana has made preparations to strengthen its economic ties with Kenya by utilizing the AfCFTA through the establishment of an Export Trade House (ETH) in late March of this year.

The exhibition and trade house would offer a platform for showcasing Ghana products to the East African market, utilizing Kenya as the entrance, according to Damptey Asare, Ghana's high commissioner to Kenya. "The Expo will also provide an avenue for Ghanaian businesses to plug into value chain opportunities in East Africa and vice versa," Asare said.

The action is consistent with the continent's commitment to implementing the AfCFTA as a means of facilitating intra-African trade.

Two months after being selected as one of seven nations to serve as the pilot for the continental free trade area that aims to open up commerce in products and services in Africa, Kenya transported its first shipment of locally produced batteries to Ghana in September of last year.

Kenya exported $10.3 million (Sh1.4 billion) to Ghana in 2021, according to statistics from the UN's COMTRADE database on world commerce.

During the same time frame, Ghana's top exports to Kenya were cocoa powder, rubber, and other live plants, cuttings, and slips, as well as mushroom spawn. With a total of 70 Ghanaian and 20 Kenyan enterprises taking part in the exhibition, the "Ghana Expo 2023 - Kenya," initiative aims to increase commerce.

Discussion would be had on the following industries including agro-processing, drinks, cosmetics, ceramics, cocoa processing, clothing, textiles, roofing materials, services, crafts, leather, and pharmaceuticals. A business-to-business interaction format, meetings with business groups, seminars, and talks on enhancing commercial ties between Ghana and Kenya will all be included in the Expo.

Chinedu Okafor

See plan Ghana and Kenya have come up with to strengthen their business relation

