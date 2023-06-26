The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See Tanzania’s approved 2023 national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget

Chinedu Okafor
See Tanzania’s approved national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget
See Tanzania’s approved national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget
  • The Tanzanian Parliament has given its seal of approval to the national budget of Sh44.4 trillion for the upcoming fiscal year.
  • Out of the total budget, Sh30.237 trillion will be funded internally, with the Tanzania Revenue Authority projected to collect Sh26.725 trillion in revenues locally.
  • The Minister of Finance and Planning, Mwigulu Nchemba, outlined six goals for the fiscal year ahead.

The national budget of Sh44.4 trillion for the fiscal year 2023/23, which was presented to parliament by the finance minister on June 15th, has been approved by the Tanzanian Parliament as of today, June 26th, 2023.

Recommended articles

According to the results announced by National Assembly Speaker Dr. Tulia Ackson, 374 members of Parliament voted to approve the budget plans.

"This is equal to 95 percent of all votes cast by members of parliament," the Speaker said on Monday, June 26. Abstain votes were 20, and there were NO votes against the proposed budget, which takes effect on July 1,” she added.

The authorized Sh44.4 trillion budget is 7.07%, or Sh2.9 trillion, more than the Sh41.48 trillion budget approved by Parliament for the fiscal year 2022/23. In summary, Sh30.237 trillion of the Sh44.4 trillion budget for the financial year 2023–2024 would be funded internally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzania Revenue Authority would collect Sh26.725 trillion of the revenues to be obtained locally, with the remainder derived as non-tax revenue.

Sh1.144 trillion will be distributed to district, town, and city governments. The government would also get Sh5.466 trillion in grants and concessional loans from development partners, with another Sh7.541 trillion in commercial loans.

The Tanzanian Minister of Finance and Planning, Mwigulu Nchemba, revealed to the parliament on June 15, 2023, a Sh44.39 trillion national budget, an increase from the Sh41 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022–2023.

In a related event, he revealed six goals and targets for the year ahead, one of which was to increase GDP growth from 4.7% in 2022 to 5.2 percent in 2023. Maintaining domestic revenue at 14.9% of GDP in 2023–24 from around 14.4% in 2022–23; and keeping inflation in the single-digit range of 3.0%–7.0% throughout the medium term.

Additionally, he stated that the government intends to raise tax collection from 11.5% of GDP in 2022–2023 to 12% in 2023–2024 while lowering the budget deficit (including grants) to less than 3.0%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is one of the major projects that Dr. Mwigulu identified as being prioritized in the next budget and included in the 2022–23 State of the Nation Economic Report and National Development Plan.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

See Tanzania’s approved 2023 national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget

See Tanzania’s approved 2023 national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

3 special groups exempted from paying income tax in Kenya [Qualifications]

3 special groups exempted from paying income tax in Kenya [Qualifications]

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

Uganda receives immediate $120 Million from IMF amid economic reforms

Uganda receives immediate $120 Million from IMF amid economic reforms

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

See the G8 member countries' $2.74 billion investment plan in Senegal

See the G8 member countries' $2.74 billion investment plan in Senegal

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

Nigeria’s President Tinubu insists that subsidy removal and unification of currency rates are the right moves

Nigeria’s President Tinubu insists that subsidy removal and unification of currency rates are the right moves

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

See the Zanzibar project the United States is investing Sh 2.3 billion in

See the Zanzibar project the United states is investing Sh 2.3 billion in

Zanzibar

See the ambitious Zanzibar project the UK is helping finance with $428 million (Sh1.01 trillion)