See the alarming figures that tell the story of Nigeria’s oil theft problem

The NNPCL claims that the fight against crude oil theft is still continuing in the Niger Delta, with Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta states receiving special attention. The firm said, as reported by the Nigerian business news agency, Nairametrics, that 93 illicit connections had been discovered and that disconnections and repairs are still being made. The NNPCL added that 69 illicit refineries were found and shut down over the time they highlighted.

Additionally, 27 pipeline vandalism incidents were found and are being repaired. The NNPCL's cooperation with security authorities allowed for the seizure of 30 vehicles and wooden boats used to carry stolen oil in the previous week.

13 vessel AIS violations, 5 oil spills, 2 unauthorized vessels, and 1 document validation were also noted in the report. 13 of the occurrences were noted in Deep Blue Water, 41 in the Western section of the Niger Delta, 169 in the Central region, and 17 in the Eastern portion of the Niger Delta region's oil-producing portion.

Earlier this month, financial analyst Kalu Aja stated that the best course of action was to demolish the ships and boats engaged in the illicit trading of crude oil.

Aja claims that Nigeria's oil theft operation is an open-air crime scene, the security apparatus is completely infiltrated, and the nation is losing billions to a few well-connected criminals.

“Bunkering has a weakness, the stolen oil must be trans-loaded to ships, Once you eliminate the ships, then bunkering cannot happen to the extent it is happening today. Sinking ships used by pirates have been the norm of governments since the earth was created across the world,” Aja said.