See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

The action increases the foundation for collaboration in the development of creative and sustainable solutions to tackle energy poverty, and climate change, and enhance energy systems in sub-Saharan Africa. It also deepens the strategic relationship.

The pact specifically aims to eliminate energy poverty by 2030, speed up the just energy transition in Africa, and improve the favorable climate for renewable energy.

The five-year extension, which runs through September 2028, opens the door for potential future US contributions of up to $500 million to support RDOAG's goals. The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) and the African Development Bank's Desert to Power program have received direct funding through the RDOAG to date, totaling around $388 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership will also be able to help the public, commercial, civil society, and other stakeholders financially, technically, and operationally through grants, equity and debt investments, and risk-reduction strategies.

Acting Coordinator for Power Africa David Thompson emphasized the importance of partnerships in advancing and sustaining the fair energy transition during the signing ceremony at the Africa Energy Forum. “The importance of our partnership with the AfDB, as evidenced through this agreement, in achieving our shared ambition of universal access to energy cannot be overemphasized. We effectively leverage one another's strengths to accomplish much more jointly than either institution could do on its own,” he said.

The Power Africa Strategic Framework, the Bank Group's New Deal on Energy for Africa, and Sustainable Development Goal 7 are all concerned with ensuring that everyone has access to cheap, dependable, sustainable, and modern energy. Activities carried out under the enlarged agreement will support these goals.