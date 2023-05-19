The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See the IMF’s suggestion on how Africa can alleviate poverty for over 50 million people

Chinedu Okafor
The International Monetary Fund has upgraded global growth in 2023.Thomson Reuters
The International Monetary Fund has upgraded global growth in 2023.Thomson Reuters
  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlights the potential impact of removing trade barriers between African nations, stating that it could lead to a significant reduction in extreme poverty.
  • The IMF report emphasizes the importance of effectively implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to harness the advantages of increased trade within Africa. 
  • The report highlights the need for reduced tariffs and improved intra-regional cooperation among regional economic communities (RECs) to enhance trade integration and boost economic growth across the continent.

According to the International Monetary Fund, removing trade restrictions between African nations will assist 50 million people escape poverty.

Recommended articles

The IMF made this statement via a recent study titled "Trade Integration in Africa: Unleashing the Continent's Potential in a Changing World."

The elimination of trade barriers, according to the IMF, would boost the average amount of products traded between African nations by 53%. The research also points out that trade will rise by 15% for the remainder of the world.

“It finds that removing trade barriers would increase the median goods trade between African countries by 53 percent and with the rest of the world by 15 percent; raise the median African country’s real per capita GDP by more than 10 percent; and help lift an estimated 30-50 million people out of extreme poverty,” an extract from the report reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the organization, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement's effective implementation might bring about significant advantages for the continent.

“Successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area could unlock important benefits including for jobs and income,” the report adds.

The report further read in part, “Seizing these opportunities will require investment in physical and human capital, a robust macroeconomic and business environment conducive to private sector-led growth, and a modernized social safety net that supports the most vulnerable during the transition to a higher growth trajectory..”

In terms of results, import duties on trade inside Africa average 6 percent, which is still higher than equivalent tariffs in other areas. Although certain RECs also have significant import duties, this primarily reflects high levies on imports from other RECs. For instance, while trade within the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) is duty-free, the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) have average within-bloc tariff rates of 9% and 11%, respectively.

The AfCFTA establishment comes at a time when Africa faces both possibilities and difficulties as a result of the changing global environment. Greater trade integration can help the continent benefit from demographic and technology trends' possibilities while also strengthening its resistance to shocks like climate change and geopolitical fragmentation.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

See the IMF’s suggestion on how Africa can alleviate poverty for over 50 million people

See the IMF’s suggestion on how Africa can alleviate poverty for over 50 million people

Empowering creatives: HustleSasa receives Sh12M funding for new Digital Incubator

Empowering creatives: HustleSasa receives Sh12M funding for new Digital Incubator

Kenya plans to build 3 more ships to boost oil shipment to Uganda

Kenya plans to build 3 more ships to boost oil shipment to Uganda

Banking in Uganda has transitioned to a female-dominated industry

Banking in Uganda has transitioned to a female-dominated industry

TECNO officially launches the CAMON 20 series in the Kenyan market

TECNO officially launches the CAMON 20 series in the Kenyan market

Ghana is aiming to offset $10 billion in debt, as it finally receives $3 billion from the IMF

Ghana is aiming to offset $10 billion in debt, as it finally receives $3 billion from the IMF

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala projects grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala projects grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments

Number of Kenyan bank accounts with over Sh100K - CBK report

Number of Kenyan bank accounts with over Sh100K - CBK report

Foreign Banks compete for control in East Africa's lucrative retail banking market

Foreign Banks compete for control in East Africa's lucrative retail banking market

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Seychelles

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Oil rig in Tanzania

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations

Ugandan currency

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns