The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

Chinedu Okafor
Tony Elumelu and Femi Otedola
Tony Elumelu and Femi Otedola
  • Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has purchased a 5.52% stake in Transcorp, making him the company's second-largest stakeholder. 
  • The acquisition suggests that Otedola may start a bidding battle for control of Transcorp, one of Nigeria's most prominent indigenous enterprises. 
  • Transcorp's financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, show a 21% increase in total revenue and significant growth in operating profit. However, profit after tax fell from about N23.8 billion to N16.8 billion.

The Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, , is now Transcorp's second-largest stakeholder after purchasing 5.52% of the company's shares, as reported by Nairametrics, a Nigerian business news publication.

Recommended articles

The acquisition seems to suggest that Femi Otedola is probably going to start another bidding battle for control of one of Nigeria's most prominent and successful indigenous enterprises.

Tony Elumelu, a billionaire investor who took over management of Transcorp in 2012, currently controls the corporation. Since that time, the business has acquired a power generation firm and expanded into the oil and gas industries.

Mr. Otedola's 5% acquisition of Transcorp is reminiscent of his purchase of FBN Holdings shares early last year when he stated he had increased his shareholdings above the 5% level, which ultimately almost immediately sparked a stock market bidding frenzy. Transcorp, in contrast to FBN Holdings, is governed by a single majority shareholder.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the close of trading on April 11, over 1.5 billion Transcrop shares worth around N2.1 billion crossed, according to an earlier report released by Nairametrics on Tuesday. Another 115 million shares of the equities were exchanged, with the share price closing at N1.4.

Further investigation would lead to the publication's later confirmation that the deal had been struck between a company owned by Femi Otedola and an unidentified vendor. However, a different source affirmed that the transaction mentioned on Tuesday was associated with AMCON.

“No other shareholder held above 5% according to our records. The company also has about 39.65 billion out of its 40.65 billion outstanding shares on a free float. In fact, 1,695 people own about 89% of the company’s shares,” the report reads in part.

“Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) released its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, showing the Group’s total revenue rose by 21% from N111.2 billion in December 2021 to N134.7 billion in the period under review. Its operating profit also experienced significant growth, rising from N38.5 billion in December 2021 to N46.7 billion in December 2022,” the report adds.

Additionally, “Its profit before tax rose by 8% to N30.3 billion compared to N27.9 billion in December 2021, however, profit after tax fell from about N23.8 billion to N16.8 billion.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African Development Bank Group to mobilize $4 Million to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

African Development Bank Group to mobilize $4 Million to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Dr Raval speaks on Sh100M daily target & sharing 50% of his income to charity

Dr Raval speaks on Sh100M daily target & sharing 50% of his income to charity

The International Monetary Fund has committed to aiding Burundi for the first time in 8 years

The International Monetary Fund has committed to aiding Burundi for the first time in 8 years

Kenya's external debt rises by KSh344.4 billion ($2.58 billion) as weakened shilling takes Its toll

Kenya's external debt rises by KSh344.4 billion ($2.58 billion) as weakened shilling takes Its toll

The last 8 years were the worst for Nigeria’s foreign direct investment

The last 8 years were the worst for Nigeria’s foreign direct investment

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Dakar, Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

Debt in Africa

Top 5 African countries with the worst debt crises in 2023

Ugandan Shillings

The Ugandan currency faces a new threat despite performing well since December