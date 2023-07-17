The sports category has moved to a new website.

See the pressing issue that urged European Union to pledge $1.2 billion to Tunisia

Chinedu Okafor
Migrants from Tunisia and Libya arrive onboard of an Italian Coast Guard boat on the Italian island of Lampedusa on August 1
Migrants from Tunisia and Libya arrive onboard of an Italian Coast Guard boat on the Italian island of Lampedusa on August 1
  • EU and Tunisia sign a "strategic partnership" agreement to combat people smugglers and enhance border controls. 
  • Tunisia to receive $1.12 billion in aid from the EU to support the struggling economy and address the migration crisis. 
  • Italy to host international migration summit with Tunisian President, addressing the surge in boat migrants arriving from Tunisia.

In response to a dramatic rise in boats leaving Tunisia for Europe, the European Union and Tunisia inked a "strategic partnership" agreement on Sunday that involves fighting people traffickers and improving border controls.

The agreement results from weeks of negotiations and Europe's commitment to provide Tunisia with significant aid totaling $1.12 billion to support the country's struggling economy, restore state finances, and address the migratory situation. The majority of funds are subject to economic changes.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, disclosed via Twitter that the agreement focuses on border control and better documentation, he stated, "It contains agreements on disrupting the business model of people smugglers and human traffickers, strengthening border control, and improving registration and return. All essential measures for bolstering efforts to stop irregular migration."

Ursula von der Leyens, the European Commission chief, said that the union would provide Tunisia with 100 million euros to aid in the country's fight against illegal immigration. The agreement encourages macroeconomic stability, commerce, investment, the switch to renewable energy, and lawful immigration.

A record-breaking migration crisis has arisen in Tunisia as thousands of illegal African migrants have descended on the city of Sfax in recent months in an effort to board traffickers' boats and go to Europe.

Adding to the conversation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Miloni stated, "We are very pleased, it is a further important step towards the creation of a true partnership between Tunisia and the EU, which can address in an integrated fashion the migration crisis."

The prime minister, whose country has seen a surge in migrant boats, announced an international migration summit in Rome next Sunday with a number of leaders of state, including Tunisian President Kais Saied.

According to official figures, 75,065 boat migrants arrived in Italy by July 14, compared to 31,920 in the same period last year. More than half of them fled from Tunisia, which had previously been the significant launchpad.

Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

