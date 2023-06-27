The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates

Chinedu Okafor
See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates
See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates
  • Central Bank of Nigeria and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation finalize strategy for promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria. 
  • Challenges and gaps remain in achieving the desired level of financial inclusion in Nigeria, according to the acting governor of CBN. 
  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation express satisfaction with catalytic support in driving financial inclusion initiatives in Nigeria, highlighting health, agriculture, and financial services as key areas of focus.

The strategy to promote financial inclusion in the nation has been finalized by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The two organizations recently had a strategy discussion on how to strengthen collaboration on financial inclusion in Nigeria, according to a statement from the apex bank on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, the acting governor of the CBN, reaffirmed the commitment of the top bank to continue working with BMGF and other development partners to explore cutting-edge solutions for promoting access to finance at the meeting.

The acting governor of the CBN also pointed out that Nigeria's efforts to promote financial inclusion encountered a number of obstacles, as reported by the Nigerian news agency, The Punch Newspaper.

“Mr. Shonubi, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, of Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, disclosed that though much progress had been made in various aspects of financial inclusion, some challenges still remained in attaining the desired level of financial inclusion in Nigeria. He, therefore, called for greater partnership between the Bank and the BMGF,” the statement released by the Central Bank reads in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's co-chair, Mr. Bill Gates, noted in his remarks that the foundation's main areas for sustained participation in Nigeria included health, agriculture, and financial services.

According to the CBN statement, “Mr. Gates expressed satisfaction that support from his organization was catalyzing developmental action in Nigeria. While nothing that there were still challenges and gaps, he expressed optimism that the country would witness better outcomes given the new economic and monetary policies currently in place in Nigeria.

“The BMGF has supported financial inclusion in Nigeria since 2012 and has been a strategic partner of the CBN in driving innovation to reach excluded segments of Nigeria’s population with financial products and services.

“The partnership has brought about strategic initiatives such as the Nigeria financial services maps, a gateway for geospatial mapping of access points, the development of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy in 2012 and a revision in 2018, research into financial exclusion, scoping of digital financial services in Nigeria, and many more activities that help accelerate access to financial services.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Benefits of using electric bikes over fuel-powered boda bodas

Benefits of using electric bikes over fuel-powered boda bodas

See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates

See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates

Kenya’s president signs new tax bill despite threats of another protest and possible economic instability

Kenya’s president signs new tax bill despite threats of another protest and possible economic instability

Uganda and Mauritius finally settle on a tax agreement after months of negotiations

Uganda and Mauritius finally settle on a tax agreement after months of negotiations

Absa Mobi Tap redefines payment convenience in Kenya

Absa Mobi Tap redefines payment convenience in Kenya

See Tanzania’s approved 2023 national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget

See Tanzania’s approved 2023 national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Flags of European Union member countries.

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

Zanzibar

See the ambitious Zanzibar project the UK is helping finance with $428 million (Sh1.01 trillion)