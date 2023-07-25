See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

Barrister Hassan Bello, the special guest of honor at a special meeting of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) in Abuja, highlighted that losses in the shipping business are substantial owing to a lack of a strong-willed professional administration regulator.

For this reason, he urged clearance agents at seaports to band together in the endeavor to overcome the variety of problems plaguing marine operations. As a result, Bello urged the association's leadership to set aside their disagreements and embrace a unified goal of professional leadership in order to address the industry's difficulties.

Nigeria's shipping sector lacks the capacity to achieve flawless operations and is riddled with complaints. Meanwhile, during a peace accord conference, ANLCA factions agreed to a peaceful settlement to work as a united professional group.

The accord was achieved following an intervention in Abuja by the Customs Consultative Committee (CCC) led by Aare Hakeem Olanrewaju, bringing to an end a four-year squabble inside the organization.

According to the communique issued at the end of the meeting, an agreement has been reached on the current National Executive Committee (NECOM) to finish in the next two weeks, after which it will hand over the affairs of the association to the Board, while the Association Electoral Committee (ASECO) concludes the election within four weeks beginning July 19, 2023.

The members decided in a statement issued by the committee's Secretary, Dr. Eugene Nweke, to drop any current court actions and give the organization the chance to handle the concerns internally.