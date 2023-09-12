The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See the security project set to be unveiled today by the West African bloc; ECOWAS

Chinedu Okafor
ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
  • ECOWAS unveils a Joint Platform for Advancing Cybersecurity in West Africa, focusing on regional cyber diplomacy, safeguarding critical infrastructure, combatting cybercrime, and upholding data sovereignty. 
  • Following the platform's launch, a two-day workshop on confidence-building measures (CBM) for regional collaboration is set to highlight the importance of CBMs in enhancing cyber resilience within the region. 
  • The initiative comes at a time when ECOWAS faces internal tensions, including calls for democratic leadership in Niger and strained economic relations.

A Joint Platform for enhancing Cybersecurity in West Africa will be unveiled by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) today on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja. This notification was posted on Monday to the website and social media accounts of the West African bloc.

Recommended articles

This project, according to ECOWAS, aims to strengthen regional cyber diplomacy, protect vital infrastructure, combat cybercrime, and defend data sovereignty, as seen in a report issued by the Nigerian news platform, the PUNCH NG.

The ECOWAS Action Plan, which is intended to strengthen regional cybersecurity capabilities and resilience, is officially launched with the help of this event, which is being organized by ECOWAS in partnership with valued partners.

“ECOWAS will launch, on Tuesday, 12 September, in Abuja, Nigeria, the Joint Platform for the Advancement of Cybersecurity in West Africa, focusing on regional cyber diplomacy, the protection of critical infrastructures, the fight against cybercrime and data sovereignty,” the post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-day workshop on confidence-building measures (CBM) for regional collaboration will be held after the anticipated launch on September 12. The significance of CBMs as a way to strengthen cyber resilience in the area will be highlighted in this session.

During Germany's G7 presidency, the Joint Platform for Advancing Cyber Security in ECOWAS was established. It is governed by an Action Plan that has been approved and covers the years 2022 to 2025. Its main objectives are to promote regional diplomacy, combat cybercrime, ensure data sovereignty, and protect vital infrastructure.

The initiative comes at a time when ECOWAS faces internal tensions, including calls for democratic leadership in Niger and strained economic relations. The BLOC led by Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has issued a warning to Niger to return rule to a democratic leader, following the country’s recent military coup.

Economic relations between Nigeria and Niger have also soured in the last few weeks.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Disturbing human rights abuses unearthed in the wake of Congo's mining boom

Disturbing human rights abuses unearthed in the wake of Congo's mining boom

See the security project set to be unveiled today by the West African bloc; ECOWAS

See the security project set to be unveiled today by the West African bloc; ECOWAS

African Union seeks to launch its own credit ratings agency in 2024, following dissatisfaction with foreign ratings

African Union seeks to launch its own credit ratings agency in 2024, following dissatisfaction with foreign ratings

Meet the 11 Africans named among the 100 most influential people in AI 2023

Meet the 11 Africans named among the 100 most influential people in AI 2023

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Kenyans invited to compete for 'Africa's best young bankers' title

Kenyans invited to compete for 'Africa's best young bankers' title

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Egypt's top 10 trading partners in the G20

Egypt's top 10 trading partners in the G20

IMF and World Bank's meetings in Morocco to proceed as scheduled despite earthquake

IMF and World Bank's meetings in Morocco to proceed as scheduled despite earthquake

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

BRICS 15TH annual summit recently held in South Africa [Health Reporters]

BRICS's impact on East Africa extends beyond mere economics with its surge in weapons trade