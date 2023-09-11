The sports category has moved to a new website.

See the three-way Sh7.4 billion deal between the UN, Norway, and Tanzania

Chinedu Okafor
President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and UN Special Envoy Huang Xia
  • Norway and UNCDF signed a $ 7.4 billion deal for climate resilience in Tanzania.
  • The partnership focuses on local solutions to address climate challenges.
  • The EU commits to aiding Africa's transition to cleaner energy at the African Climate Summit.”

Norway’s government in partnership with the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) recently inked a three-year, Sh 7.4 billion deal to aid in scaling and climate change adaptation efforts and investment in Tanzania.

The agreement was reached in order to aid the East African country in strengthening the country’s climate change resistance and the government’s ability to plan budgets and report on climate actions.

Ms. Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norway’s Minister of International Development, highlighted the importance of partnership in amplifying the sustainability of climate action. She stated: “The agreement with the UNCDF is part of the implementation of the climate partnership between Norway and Tanzania that we have signed.”

The Norwegian minister claims that the agreement plays a key role in strengthening Tanzania’s district council's and the administration's capacity to promote community-driven adaptation in local government planning and financial systems in support of climate-resilient development and low-carbon growth.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is hinged on the premise that climate change presents a significant threat to human devolvement so far and prospects of advancements, as well as future goals.

Commenting on the new partnership, the head of the UNCDF Peter Malika noted that the new partnership is an extension of already existing interventions in the Chamwino, Kondoa, and Mpwapwa districts, where climate challenges can be addressed using local-based solutions and investments within the local communities.

Prolonged periods of drought, heavy rainfalls, and odd weather patterns are being covered in the Tanzanian National Environment Master Plan for Strategic Interventions, highlighting the 2022/2023 adverse effects of climate change already being experienced.

Recently, the European Union asserted that it does not intend to merely exploit Africa's natural resources; rather, it has promised fresh support to aid the continent's transition to cleaner energy.

On the second day of the African Climate Summit in Nairobi, the European Union announced that it would help Africa create jobs through a special investment plan on climate change adaptation, adding another feather to a region that has long been accused of exploitation of Africa.

Chinedu Okafor

