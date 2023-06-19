See the Zanzibar project the United states is investing Sh 2.3 billion in

Known as "Feed the Future" The Tanzania Kilimo Tija Activity initiative aims to empower young people in Unguja and Pemba while also expanding horticulture's economic potential.

For Zanzibar in 2023–2024, the Kilimo Tija project has allocated Sh2.3 billion to help the horticulture industry in order to promote economic growth and establish the groundwork for sustained development and prosperity.

The goal of the project is to improve the horticultural market system and open up economic prospects, particularly for young people. It collaborates with groups from the public and commercial sectors, institutions led by youth and women, and national and local government agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project would be carried out through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Zuberi Ali Maulid, as well as ministries and USAID representatives, attended the inaugural ceremony. The initiative emphasized the agency's dedication to fostering the islands' horticultural economy.

Dr. Tor Edwards, the coordinator of USAID Tanzania's Feed the Future program, stressed the two governments' expanding relationship as well as the success of the horticulture industry in promoting Zanzibar's economic growth and increasing the availability of nutrient-rich food.

“A decade ago, Zanzibar was importing most of its horticulture products from the mainland and other sources, but now almost 80 percent of horticulture products are produced in Zanzibar,” she said.

“Horticulture in Zanzibar is thriving as local farmers are increasingly providing the hotel industry with valuable horticultural products,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative (September 2022–September 2027) seeks to help 2,500 micro, small, and medium-sized businesses as well as tens of thousands of smallholder farmers, particularly young people.