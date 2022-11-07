RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

See why African Americans do not want stolen African treasures to be returned back to Africa

Chinedu Okafor
Benin Statues
Benin Statues
  • Some people in the African American community have rejected the motion to return stolen African loot back to Africa.
  • This charge is led by the founder of The Restitution Study Group, Deadria Farmer-Paellmann.
  • She claims that descendants of slaves have more right to the stolen loot than Africans. 

An African American advocacy group has filed a law-suit against the return of the Benin statutes to Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The Restitution Study Group (RSG) led by its founder and executive director Deadria Farmer-Paellmann, have opposed the return of the famous Benin statues from the Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC to Nigeria.

For some time now, American and European governments have been forced to return stolen African treasures back to their homeland, and slowly but surely they are being returned. Read the story here.

They argue that the descendants of slaves, referring to Black Americans are every bit as entitled to the statues, if not more than Nigerians are.

According to the BBC, they claim that “the bronzes looted by British colonialists in the 19th Century from the kingdom of Benin in what is now Nigeria are also part of the heritage of descendants of slaves in America, and that returning them would deny them the opportunity to experience their culture and history.”

However, this opinion has been pushed back by some primary Nigerian stakeholders, in the statues.

David Edebiri, a 93 year old member of the Oba of Benin’s (the king or traditional ruler in southern Nigeria's Edo state) cabinet stated "But the artifacts are not for the Oba alone. They are for all Benin people, whether you are in Benin or in the diaspora."

The RSG is a New-York based NGO that was founded in 2000 to help members of oppressed minority groups find healing.

According to Deadria Farmer-Paellmann, about 100,000 slaves from the Benin kingdom were shipped to the west, which means that numerous black Americans have Benin ancestry, and as such are entitled to the Benin Bronzes.

Another side of her argument focuses on the transactional exchange of manillas brass bracelets which the Portuguese used as currency for purchasing agricultural produce and of-course, slaves. She noted that the manillas were used to create the sculptures, manillas which paid for the enslavement of African American ancestors.

She noted, "Fifty manillas would buy a woman, 57 would buy a male slave.”

"What we are saying is that the descendants of the people traded for these manillas have a right to see the bronzes where they live.” She added.

There is no reason why we should be obligated to travel to Nigeria to see them." She said, citing US travel warnings. "I don't want to get kidnapped."

However, David Edebiri counters this argument by noting that not all manillas used in Benin were from the slave trade.

In his book about his great-great-grandfather Iyase Ohenmwen, who was prime minister for the Oba in the early 19th Century, Mr. Edebiri notes that his grandfather, "Would take these manillas to Igun-Eronmwon, a village in Benin that manufactured all these artifacts. They would then make them into bronzes and other fanciful things."

So far, British, French and American governments have committed to returning stolen loot, and conversations around the subject continue to intensify globally. See story here.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

See why African Americans do not want stolen African treasures to be returned back to Africa

See why African Americans do not want stolen African treasures to be returned back to Africa

Housing in Nigeria would soon become unaffordable according to the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria

Housing in Nigeria would soon become unaffordable according to the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria

The top 10 African countries projected to experience growth in their GDP for 2023 according to the IMF

The top 10 African countries projected to experience growth in their GDP for 2023 according to the IMF

Elon Musk says he won't ban the Twitter account that tracks his jet due to his commitment to free speech. He previously offered the owner $5,000 to take it down.

Elon Musk says he won't ban the Twitter account that tracks his jet due to his commitment to free speech. He previously offered the owner $5,000 to take it down.

A Twitter employee quit his job to try to save his colleagues

A Twitter employee quit his job to try to save his colleagues

Ghana’s deteriorating economy has spurred another civil protest demanding the immediate removal of the President

Ghana’s deteriorating economy has spurred another civil protest demanding the immediate removal of the President

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

A recent study shows that Uganda has the highest cost of data in the world and here’s why

A recent study shows that Uganda has the highest cost of data in the world and here’s why

Tanzania and China agree on more than a dozen deals to foster stronger trade ties between both nations

Tanzania and China agree on more than a dozen deals to foster stronger trade ties between both nations

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Hushpuppi in US detention

Controversial Nigerian figure Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years in prison

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced

Elon Musk and Amber Heard.Getty/Getty

Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter, days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk bought the platform