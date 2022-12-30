See why Zanzibar’s economy took a hit during the year

Zanzibar, the cousin island of Tanzania, which is heavily reliant on its tourism sector had an economic setback during the year,, owing to its shortcomings in its agricultural sector.

The Island nation’s foreign earnings fell by 55% owing to a deficit in its cloves and seaweed trade, which are key cash crops on the Island.

The shortfall is a result of climate change, as these crops are particularly susceptible to harsh weather conditions, which have been prevalent all across Africa.

According to the Bank of Tanzania, the value of exported goods dropped to $19.4 million in the quarter ending September 2022, from $43.3 million earned in the corresponding quarter in 2021.

Clove exports decreased by 62.3% to $14.94 million in September 2022 from $39.62 million, as per the same report. The volume of exported cloves dropped more by 3500 tonnes, from 5,300 tonnes exported in 2021 to 1,800 tonnes exported this year.

The bank also pointed out that the decline in production of these crops is due to how seasonal the crop is. The bank stated; “The decline is related to the cyclical nature of the crop.”

Also, the seaweed earnings dropped by 11.7% by September this year to $1.09 million from $1.23 million in 2021. The crop volume during the period was also low by 32.1% 2,100 tonnes were exported against 3,100 tonnes during the same period last year.

The Bank of Tanzania in this case, deduced that the drop in production of seaweed is as a result of climate change.