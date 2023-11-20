The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

South Africa plans to utilize $12.5 billion loans to tackle grid overload

Adekunle Agbetiloye
South Africa
South Africa
  • Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. plans to allocate a portion of its $12.5 billion multilateral loans to deliver power to areas where grid congestion is hindering the transition to renewable sources.
  • South Africa requires an estimated 390 billion rand ($21.3 billion) to enhance its transmission capacity and link renewable energy projects.
  • Renewable energy firms are incorporating funding options for grid expansion into their business models due to transmission constraints.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. plans to allocate a portion of its $12.5 billion multilateral loans to deliver power to areas where grid congestion is hindering the transition to renewable sources, as revealed by the newly-appointed Electricity Minister.

Recommended articles

South African Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa stressed that expanding the nation's transmission grid is vital in halting power cuts and is crucial in bringing online renewable projects.

Read also: World Bank may loan South Africa $1 billion to tackle power crisis

We know now that the capacity transmission capacity has been exhausted in those areas,” he said in a media briefing. “And that undermines our ability to connect the renewable energy projects. This pool of money will help us to access that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, South Africa requires an estimated 390 billion rand ($21.3 billion) to enhance its transmission capacity and link renewable energy projects in specific northern, eastern, and western Cape regions to the national grid, Bloomberg reported.

Read also: South Africa secures $676 million grants from rich nations for energy transition.

South Africa power pylon
South Africa power pylon BI Africa

Eskom's deteriorating performance in recent years prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare an energy crisis.

In response, the government increased power purchases from private producers and appointed an electricity minister in March, marking a significant step in addressing the challenges facing Eskom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read also: Multichoice sinks into $72m loss, blames Naira devaluation and South Africa's energy crisis

Renewable energy firms are incorporating funding options for grid expansion into their business models due to transmission constraints, according to Ramokgopa.

This strategic approach reflects the recognition of the vital role grid expansion plays in addressing the challenges posed by transmission constraints and facilitating the growth of renewable energy projects.

There is an insatiable appetite,” he said.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Growth obstacles to family businesses in East Africa may be self-inflicted

Growth obstacles to family businesses in East Africa may be self-inflicted

South Africa plans to utilize $12.5 billion loans to tackle grid overload

South Africa plans to utilize $12.5 billion loans to tackle grid overload

How to pay taxes through government pay bill

How to pay taxes through government pay bill

Kenya's President William Ruto makes 'Time Magazine' 100 world leaders climate action list

Kenya's President William Ruto makes 'Time Magazine' 100 world leaders climate action list

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Kenya is at risk of losing 7.25% of its GDP, here’s why

Kenya is at risk of losing 7.25% of its GDP, here’s why

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

roads

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

ezgifcom-webp-to-jpg(4)

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya