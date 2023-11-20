South Africa plans to utilize $12.5 billion loans to tackle grid overload

- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. plans to allocate a portion of its $12.5 billion multilateral loans to deliver power to areas where grid congestion is hindering the transition to renewable sources.
- South Africa requires an estimated 390 billion rand ($21.3 billion) to enhance its transmission capacity and link renewable energy projects.
- Renewable energy firms are incorporating funding options for grid expansion into their business models due to transmission constraints.
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. plans to allocate a portion of its $12.5 billion multilateral loans to deliver power to areas where grid congestion is hindering the transition to renewable sources, as revealed by the newly-appointed Electricity Minister.