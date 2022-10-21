RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

South Africa recently declared bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be financial products. Here’s what we know

Victor Oluwole

On Wednesday, South Africa declared crypto assets to be a financial product to make it easier for regulators to monitor the market and help to safeguard consumers.

How your small business can accept bitcoin
How your small business can accept bitcoin

According to a new notice published on Wednesday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority defined crypto assets as “a digital representation of value”.

Read Also

The notice defines a crypto asset as a “digital representation of value” that is not issued by a central bank but can be traded, transferred or stored electronically “for the purpose of payment, investment and other forms of utility.”

The declaration, which takes effect immediately, comes in the wake of governments worldwide moving to regulate cryptocurrencies more strictly and protect users from turbulent digital coins and fraudsters. The declaration would bring digital assets under the purview of South Africa’s regulators.

Marius Reitz, general manager for Africa at Luno, told BusinessTech, “The licensing requirements that will flow from this classification will drive high standards in the industry, particularly in relation to consumer protection, with potential investors easily able to identify those providers that satisfy regulatory requirements.”

“Another key benefit is that it should allow financial advisers to advise their clients on crypto investments formally,” he added.

South Africa ranks 30th worldwide for cryptocurrency adoption, according to the Chainalysis 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, published in September. It is estimated that about 10-13% of the South African population are crypto holders.

--

This is a developing story.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzanian Airline Operators are outraged as Zanzibar gives exclusive rights to one of its airport terminals to Dubai

Tanzanian Airline Operators are outraged as Zanzibar gives exclusive rights to one of its airport terminals to Dubai

South Africa recently declared bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be financial products. Here’s what we know

South Africa recently declared bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be financial products. Here’s what we know

A top Nigerian Bank has just sold 100% of its shares after months of complications

A top Nigerian Bank has just sold 100% of its shares after months of complications

Exclusive: 5 foreign job trends that are slowly becoming a part of Africa’s work culture

Exclusive: 5 foreign job trends that are slowly becoming a part of Africa’s work culture

A top Nigerian Bank has just sold 100% of its shares after months of complications

A top Nigerian Bank has just sold 100% of its shares after months of complications

13 most common mistakes Kenyans make when choosing business names

13 most common mistakes Kenyans make when choosing business names

Ghana continues to be safe haven for the displaced as it currently hosts 10,000 refugees

Ghana continues to be safe haven for the displaced as it currently hosts 10,000 refugees

Rise in price of coconut is causing panic in Zanzibar and here’s why

Rise in price of coconut is causing panic in Zanzibar and here’s why

5 groundbreaking contraptions invented by children in Africa

5 groundbreaking contraptions invented by children in Africa

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Richest-men-of-Africa-in-2021

Top 5 richest men in Africa in October 2022, according to Bloomberg rankings

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022