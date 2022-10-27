RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

South African retail giant Game to lay off hundreds of employees before leaving Kenya in December

Victor Oluwole
  • Massmart, the company that operates Game stores, has revealed plans to close its Kenyan stores on or before December 25.
  • The retail outlet decided to move forward with the closure of its three stores in Kenya after efforts to sell the business failed.
  • Other major South African retailers have struggled to crack the East African market, prompting their exit in countries like Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

South African mega-retailer Massmart has announced that it will close its three stories in Kenya by December this year.

Massmart, the company that operates Game stores, decided to move forward with the closure of its stores after efforts to sell the business failed.

According to BusinessDaily, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed retail giant said it did not find domestic buyers for its 14 Game stores in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Nigeria after putting them up in the market last year.

“Massmart initiated a process over a 12-month period to investigate... the opportunity to sell our East and West African stores to local investors. Unfortunately, this initiative did not deliver a meaningful outcome,” the company said.

Massmart to lay off hundreds of employees before December

Early this month, Massmart began talks with staff on the planned closure of its three stores in Kenya after efforts to sell the business failed.

The retail firm Massmart has already issued a 1-month notice of redundancy to all its associates and employees in accordance with section 40 of the Employment Act.

Massmart has also notified the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers of the impending layoffs and invited the lobby to engage with it on terminal benefits as well as whether review plans to mitigate the adverse effects of redundancy. The closure will render hundreds of Kenyans jobless, especially when unemployment in the country is at an all-time high.

Last year, Massmart, who also owns Builder’s Warehouse in South Africa and Massbuild in Kenya, said that it would not be divesting from its building material stores in East Africa.

The firm, along with other major South African companies, have struggled to crack the East African market, prompting the exit of massive brands like Shoprite, Nu Metro, and Nando’s over the years.

