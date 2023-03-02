Spain is launching a migration program for Senegal partly to reduce the death rate of illegal African migrants

The initiative, set to launch in April, intends to build on the success of a 22-year-old circular migration program with Morocco in which 15,000 seasonal workers are annually brought in to work in Spain's agricultural industry for a brief period before returning home.

This information is courtesy of a report released by the American news agency, Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report notes that Spain implements circular migration programs to reduce illegal immigration and address labor shortages in its essential agricultural industry.

The death of at least 65 individuals off the coast of Italy on Sunday brought attention to the dangers illegal immigrants encounter when traveling to Europe.

A test initiative with Honduras, which recruited 250 employees in 2022, preceded the Senegal proposal. Up to 415 employees from Honduras and 102 from Ecuador came to harvest berries this year; each stayed for an average of five months. Spain has struggled for years with illegal immigration from Senegal.

In exchange for assistance and a promise to accept legal workers, the EU border police agreed to boost their surveillance of boats departing Dakar in 2006. This ended the entrance of more than 30,000 Senegalese migrants to the Canary Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program has had some growing pains. Only 18 of the 47 Senegalese employees in a failed test program in 2019 returned to their country.

According to Carmen González Enrquez, senior analyst at the think tank Elcano Royal Institute, the success of the Moroccan program was partially attributable to the decision to prioritize women with children as the primary participants, giving them a reason to go back home.