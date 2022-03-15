Standard Chartered wants larger piece of Kenya's booming retail banking space

The lender's Chief Executive Officer, Kariuki Ngari, disclosed this yesterday while speaking during an investor call.

“Now we are able to grow at scale on the mass retail segment and really be able to reach not just thousands but millions of clients because of the enablement of technology,” Bloomberg quoted him to have said.

Tapping technology to diversify and compete more with fintechs in the personal banking segment could potentially ramp up Standard Chartered Kenya's earnings and profits. Already, the lender is doing so well financially. The bank's latest earnings report shows that profit jumped 68% to $78.8 million; the highest in five years.

Across the continent, traditional banks have been facing stiff competition from fintech players who are using technology to simplify banking. From Cellulant in Kenya to Kuda Bank in Nigeria and TymeBank in South Africa, the strategy remains the same —improve financial inclusion by targeting young and tech-savvy Africans with the same financial services they may or may not have been able to get from traditional banks.

Kenya, for instance, has a population of 53 million people. And according to a 2019 FinAccess Household Survey, financial inclusion in the East African country currently stands at 82.9%, having risen significantly from 26.7% in 2006.

This significant improvement is majorly due to the activities of fintechs and digital banks who took advantage of the problem by proffering solution to it, thus creating value. Now, more banks like Standard Chartered are looking to do same.

A spokesperson for the company said investments in technology would see the lender “move from affluent clients to probably a lot more mass-market product without a significant increase in cost”.