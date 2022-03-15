RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Standard Chartered wants larger piece of Kenya's booming retail banking space

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Standard Chartered is poised to compete with Kenyan fintechs, as it announces focus on retail clients
  • The lender's Chief Executive Officer, Kariuki Ngari, disclosed this yesterday while speaking during an investor call.
  • The move is expected to intensify competition in Kenya's retail banking segment where fintechs and digital banks currently dominate.
  • Retail banking mainly targets individual customers, providing services such as deposits, savings, consumer loans, etc.

Standard Chartered Kenya said it plans to focus more on retail banking going forward. The move is expected to intensify competition in Kenya's personal/retail banking segment where many fintechs and digital banks have recently been dominating.

The lender's Chief Executive Officer, Kariuki Ngari, disclosed this yesterday while speaking during an investor call.

“Now we are able to grow at scale on the mass retail segment and really be able to reach not just thousands but millions of clients because of the enablement of technology,” Bloomberg quoted him to have said.

Tapping technology to diversify and compete more with fintechs in the personal banking segment could potentially ramp up Standard Chartered Kenya's earnings and profits. Already, the lender is doing so well financially. The bank's latest earnings report shows that profit jumped 68% to $78.8 million; the highest in five years.

Across the continent, traditional banks have been facing stiff competition from fintech players who are using technology to simplify banking. From Cellulant in Kenya to Kuda Bank in Nigeria and TymeBank in South Africa, the strategy remains the same —improve financial inclusion by targeting young and tech-savvy Africans with the same financial services they may or may not have been able to get from traditional banks.

Kenya, for instance, has a population of 53 million people. And according to a 2019 FinAccess Household Survey, financial inclusion in the East African country currently stands at 82.9%, having risen significantly from 26.7% in 2006.

This significant improvement is majorly due to the activities of fintechs and digital banks who took advantage of the problem by proffering solution to it, thus creating value. Now, more banks like Standard Chartered are looking to do same.

A spokesperson for the company said investments in technology would see the lender “move from affluent clients to probably a lot more mass-market product without a significant increase in cost”.

To this end, Standard Chartered Kenya would be prioritizing capital-light products for now, with the aim of boosting profitability.

Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

