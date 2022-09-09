Surprising examples of how Artificial Intelligence is shaping everyday life today

Here are some surprising ways in which AI is already used in your everyday life:

1. Your phone's face ID

Without AI, your phone wouldn't be able to recognise your face. How? For instance, Apple's FaceID sees in 3D. It places 30,000 invisible infrared dots on your face and captures an image. It then uses machine learning algorithms to compare the scan of your face with what it has stored about your face to determine if the person trying to unlock the phone is you or not. Apple states the chance of fooling FaceID is one in a million.

2. Social media feeds

Artificial intelligence works behind the scenes to personalize what you see on your feeds going by what you like viewing most. It also knows the kind of friend suggestions that might interest you.

3. Auto-correct

Tools such as Grammarly and spell check on your phone activate when you compose your email to help you draft messages free from errors. These tools use artificial intelligence and natural language processing. AI is also responsible for blocking emails that are suspected as spam and allowing those you want to go to your inbox.

4. Google ads

Those ads that seem to follow you around are enabled by AI. They are based on your search history and are personalized to you with the goal of getting items in front of you that the algorithms believe you will value.

5. Siri and other digital voice assistants

From getting directions to your lunch spot to inquiring about the weather for your weekend getaway, digital voice assistants are quickly becoming our 'friends for life. These tools from Siri and Alexa to Google Home and Cortana, use natural language processing and generators driven by AI to return answers to you.

6. Self driving cars