Tanzania and France in a new deal agree to increase the flight trips between both countries

Chinedu Okafor
Presidents of France and Tanzania
In an era marred with international flight restrictions, based on widespread visa bans, and Covid-19 protocols, Tanzania and France have agreed to a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (Basa), expected to increase air travel and commerce between the two countries.

According to the Tanzanian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), France had 100,371 immigrants from outside of Africa last year, trailing only the United States, which received 100,600.

The Basa, which aims to boost Tanzania's tourist sector, was signed by Mr. Olivier Becht, France's minister for foreign trade and economical attraction, and Prof. Makame Mbarawa, Tanzania's minister of works and transportation.

The signing of agreements with other nations gives Tanzania a bigger market to tap into with its tourist services, according to Prof Mbarawa, who spoke today at the Basa signing ceremony at the Tanzania-European Union (EU) Business Forum. “This will also enhance trade and economic opportunities for the country across the globe,” he said.

According to official statistics, trade between Tanzania and France in 2021 was $81.1 million (roughly Sh186.5 billion). Tobacco, beans, avocados, fish, cotton, vegetables, raw hides, and skins are some of Tanzania's top exports to France.

On the other hand, the country's top imports from France include laboratory reagents, veterinary medicine vaccinations, and equipment for animal feed.

The Basa pact is anticipated to promote the nation's desire to increase the geographic reach of its airlines, which will make it easier to transfer people and goods.

After signing the Basa, the Civil Aviation Authorities of Tanzania and France will work together to determine the date of entrance into effect, according to the acting director general of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Daniel Malanga.

The opening of Paris and Marseille to Tanzanian airlines with defined long-haul routes, as well as long-haul freight between the two nations, are also included in the new Basa, he continued. Also, they decided to have Mayotte and Reunion, which are outside the former Basa's list of entry sites for Tanzanian authorized carriers.

“The new Basa also provides a room for code-sharing arrangements between airlines from Tanzania and France and those from third countries,” Mr. Malanga added.

“We have increased the points of entry (airports) from two to three. In the current Basa, there is also the inclusion of provision on cargo service,” he added,

Chinedu Okafor

