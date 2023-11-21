Tanzania is unsure of unifying its tourism visa with other East African countries - Here’s why

The capital city of Tanzania, Dodoma, is still hesitant to participate in the Single Tourist Visa (STV) program of the East African Community (EAC) since the bloc has not yet addressed the program's financial and security ramifications.

Tanzanian representatives brought up the issue during this year's June EAC Council meeting. The main concerns are visitor screening, income sharing, security, and the effectiveness of the single visa program.

According to Dodoma, there isn't an STV framework that the EAC should adopt, and events have surpassed the findings of a 2010 research on member states' preparedness to adopt STV; as a result, a fresh study is required to evaluate the present state of affairs.

Where other EA countries stand:

The plan's administrators, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, have expressed satisfaction with the endeavor. Moreover, South Sudan, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have indicated their desire to join the STV effort.

The Environment Minister of Burundi, Prosper Dodiko, convened the Tourism and Wildlife Management Sectoral Council meeting on October 19, 2023, in Arusha. The EAC decided to seek agreement on STV prior to its introduction the following year.

“The EAC Treaty provides for cooperation in the sector whereby partner states undertake to develop a collective and coordinated approach in tourism promotion and management of wildlife resources. I urge you to have fruitful discussions on this matter,” Mr Dodiko said.

Those going on tourist trips to and from Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda are currently granted STVs. Kenya is the initial point of entry under the agreement, which Tanzania claims is a matter pertaining to the Northern Corridor.