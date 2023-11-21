The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Tanzania is unsure of unifying its tourism visa with other East African countries - Here’s why

Chinedu Okafor
Dodoma, Tanzania [Photo: UNESCO]
Dodoma, Tanzania [Photo: UNESCO]
  • Tanzania is hesitant to join the East African Single Tourist Visa, citing unaddressed financial and security concerns. 
  • A lack of a clear framework and outdated research prompted Tanzania to call for a fresh study on the viability of the program. 
  • While Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda express satisfaction, Tanzania insists on resolving issues before embracing the Single Tourist Visa.

Tanzania is still taking its time operationalizing the East African single tourist visa, which would allow travelers to visit the area as a single destination.

Recommended articles

The capital city of Tanzania, Dodoma, is still hesitant to participate in the Single Tourist Visa (STV) program of the East African Community (EAC) since the bloc has not yet addressed the program's financial and security ramifications.

Tanzanian representatives brought up the issue during this year's June EAC Council meeting. The main concerns are visitor screening, income sharing, security, and the effectiveness of the single visa program.

According to Dodoma, there isn't an STV framework that the EAC should adopt, and events have surpassed the findings of a 2010 research on member states' preparedness to adopt STV; as a result, a fresh study is required to evaluate the present state of affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan's administrators, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, have expressed satisfaction with the endeavor. Moreover, South Sudan, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have indicated their desire to join the STV effort.

Tanzania Serengeti
Tanzania Serengeti Google

The Environment Minister of Burundi, Prosper Dodiko, convened the Tourism and Wildlife Management Sectoral Council meeting on October 19, 2023, in Arusha. The EAC decided to seek agreement on STV prior to its introduction the following year.

“The EAC Treaty provides for cooperation in the sector whereby partner states undertake to develop a collective and coordinated approach in tourism promotion and management of wildlife resources. I urge you to have fruitful discussions on this matter,” Mr Dodiko said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those going on tourist trips to and from Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda are currently granted STVs. Kenya is the initial point of entry under the agreement, which Tanzania claims is a matter pertaining to the Northern Corridor.

Tanzania argues that while it welcomes the STV, its issues need to be resolved first.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzania is unsure of unifying its tourism visa with other East African countries - Here’s why

Tanzania is unsure of unifying its tourism visa with other East African countries - Here’s why

World Bank pledges Sh1.8 trillion for Kenya days after Sh142.8 billion IMF loan

World Bank pledges Sh1.8 trillion for Kenya days after Sh142.8 billion IMF loan

Kenyans abroad send home extra Sh2.3 billion defying previous trends

Kenyans abroad send home extra Sh2.3 billion defying previous trends

Kenyan businessman & 5 CEOs who were ousted from companies they founded

Kenyan businessman & 5 CEOs who were ousted from companies they founded

Kenya’s stock market losses: An expert view on why & how to reverse it

Kenya’s stock market losses: An expert view on why & how to reverse it

10 African cities with the best healthcare systems in 2023

10 African cities with the best healthcare systems in 2023

Growth obstacles to family businesses in East Africa may be self-inflicted

Growth obstacles to family businesses in East Africa may be self-inflicted

South Africa plans to utilise $12.5 billion loans to tackle grid overload

South Africa plans to utilise $12.5 billion loans to tackle grid overload

How to pay taxes through government pay bill

How to pay taxes through government pay bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

roads

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

ezgifcom-webp-to-jpg(4)

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

Nairobi

Kenya is at risk of losing 7.25% of its GDP, here’s why