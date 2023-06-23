The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

Chinedu Okafor
Uganda-Tanzania oil Pipeline
Uganda-Tanzania oil Pipeline
  • Tanzania and Chinese state-owned corporation CNOOC join forces for offshore exploration and seismic research. 
  • Major LNG export terminal deal signed by Tanzania to accelerate the development of natural gas resources. 
  • Africa emerges as a key supplier of LNG to meet Europe's growing demand, with Tanzania positioning itself as a significant player.

Tanzania's Energy Minister January disclosed via an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday that Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and CNOOC, a Chinese state-owned offshore oil and gas corporation, want to begin offshore exploration.

Recommended articles

Tanzania has reached an agreement with supermajors to build a sizable LNG export terminal as part of its efforts to accelerate the development of its natural gas resources, as seen in The Citizen, a Tanzanian news publication.

Tanzania's energy minister told Bloomberg recently that CNOOC and Tanzania had "an agreement in the works" to conduct seismic research prior to an offshore licensing round scheduled to take place in 2024.

“We believe that Tanzania has more gas, and possibly oil, to be discovered because only 30% of the area with potential for oil and gas resources has been explored so far,” the Tanzanian minister told Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and the Chinese corporation would collaborate on projects in TPDC's deep-water areas, the minister noted. The blocks are near the major natural gas finds made by a partnership between Shell, Equinor, and ExxonMobil.

The three supermajors and the Tanzanian government reached a deal last month to build an LNG export facility. A host government agreement and a production-sharing agreement are the cornerstones of the first arrangement. Tanzania and other African nations are attempting to benefit from the expanding LNG demand in Europe, which is purchasing increasing quantities of ultra-chilled fuel to replace Russian pipeline supplies.

To deliver gas to Europe, which aims to stop using Russian gas by 2027, oil and gas companies are now aiming to clinch more agreements in the Mediterranean and Africa.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, stated in an interview with the Financial Times at the beginning of the year that Europe should turn to Africa as a "south-north" energy axis for gas delivery.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

See the G8 member countries' $2.74 billion investment plan in Senegal

See the G8 member countries' $2.74 billion investment plan in Senegal

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

TECNO opens exclusive store at the Garden City Mall in Nairobi

Nigeria’s President Tinubu insists that subsidy removal and unification of currency rates are the right moves

Nigeria’s President Tinubu insists that subsidy removal and unification of currency rates are the right moves

Zambia reaches landmark debt agreement, offering hope for economic recovery

Zambia reaches landmark debt agreement, offering hope for economic recovery

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passport in 2023 [updated]

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passport in 2023 [updated]

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The most common last names in five African countries

The most common last names in five African countries

List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from

List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu recently lost a combined $5.85 billion

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu recently lost a combined $5.85 billion

See the Zanzibar project the United States is investing Sh 2.3 billion in

See the Zanzibar project the United states is investing Sh 2.3 billion in