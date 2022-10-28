RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Tanzanian textile merchants join Dangote on his crusade against textile bandits

Chinedu Okafor
Tanzanian Textile Factory
Tanzanian Textile Factory
  • The Textile and Garment Manufacturers Association of Tanzania has asked its government to track down textile smugglers.
  • Nigerian business mogul Dangote made a similar request to the Nigerian government recently. 
  • The smuggling activities are affecting legitimate local textile businesses.

Textile manufacturers in Tanzania are the latest group to point out the issue of textile smugglers in Africa.

Read Also

The Textile and Garment Manufacturers Association of Tanzania (Tegamat) has charged its government to take on its responsibility of cracking down on textile felons within the country.

They noted that these smugglers smuggle clothes in from other countries, which offsets the market share of local textile dealers.

Last week, Africa’s richest man Dangote shared a similar grievance towards the familiar foe. He too demanded that the Nigerian government crackdown on textile smugglers and issue the harshest punishment possible for such a crime. Read Story here.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote
Alhaji Aliko Dangote BI Africa

On Thursday, however, reports of irate Tanzanian textile merchants demanding that the Tanzanian government resolve the issue of textile smuggling made headlines.

Tegamat executive secretary Adam Zuku made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting in Dar es Salaam.

The executive secretary disclosed that some bad apples in their industry were sabotaging local producers by importing clothes contrary to the government’s regulations, thereby allowing the country to lose billions in tax revenue.

“We ask the government to take stern measures, including prosecuting all smugglers. It’s an open secret that the government loses a lot of money due to this kind of sabotage.” Mr. Zuku said.

He also disclosed that the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) recently seized two containers in Tabata, Dar es Salaam, which were full of clothes that had been illegally smuggled into the Tanzanian borders.

These sorts of activities have had devastating effects on the Tanzania textile economy, and local producers are outputting less owing to paranoia in the industry.

“Smuggled clothes are sold at much lower prices, affecting local manufacturers. This is because local producers are unable to meet production costs, unlike smugglers, who don’t pay tax.” He said.

The executive secretary went ahead to note that the only viable option at this point is that these smugglers are dealt with to the full extent of the law.

He noted that the 17 garment factories in 2000, have dropped to only eight. These factories are currently operating at 40% to 60% of their capacities due to instability in the market brought about by crooked competition.

Mr. Zuku also said some importers pay little or no taxes, which means that local producers cannot compete.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzanian textile merchants join Dangote on his crusade against textile bandits

Tanzanian textile merchants join Dangote on his crusade against textile bandits

Kenya Power records Sh5 billion profit before tax

Kenya Power records Sh5 billion profit before tax

Elon Musk just bought Twitter for $44 billion but he's still the richest person in the world. Here's how the Tesla and SpaceX CEO makes and spends his $212 billion fortune.

Elon Musk just bought Twitter for $44 billion but he's still the richest person in the world. Here's how the Tesla and SpaceX CEO makes and spends his $212 billion fortune.

Nigeria signs a new oil deal with South Korea

Nigeria signs a new oil deal with South Korea

Safest way to shop and pay for subscriptions online, no ATM card needed

Safest way to shop and pay for subscriptions online, no ATM card needed

5 of the worst economic complications the Sub-Sharan region of Africa is currently experiencing

5 of the worst economic complications the Sub-Sharan region of Africa is currently experiencing

Meta says it's laying off staff and easing off hiring to reduce costs – but will keep pumping billions into Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse

Meta says it's laying off staff and easing off hiring to reduce costs – but will keep pumping billions into Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg says Instagram Reels are booming despite celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slamming the app for being like TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg says Instagram Reels are booming despite celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slamming the app for being like TikTok

Universal boss 'would love to see' an all-female 'Fast & Furious' spin-off movie

Universal boss 'would love to see' an all-female 'Fast & Furious' spin-off movie

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Africa atlas

5 outrageous reasons foreign countries are denying Africans visa

Nigerian Visa

Nigerians have been barred from entering the UAE and here’s what we know

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man Dangote launches a personal crusade against foreign textile dealers in Nigeria

Naira Denominations

5 important things to know about the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigning the Naira