Tanzania’s fuel price spikes days after Kenyans began sourcing cheaper fuel from Tanzania

Chinedu Okafor
Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why
  • Due to a current scarcity of US currency, petrol prices in Tanzania have spiked by 17%, burdening drivers with higher costs at the pump.
  • The rise in petrol costs is attributed to challenges in obtaining US Dollars, affecting the import of petroleum products. Cap prices for gasoline and diesel have increased, reflecting the scarcity's impact. 
  • In response to high prices in neighboring Kenya, Tanzanian petrol stations have seen an influx of Kenyan drivers seeking more affordable fuel options.

Due to the current US currency scarcity, petrol costs in Tanzania have increased by 17%, forcing drivers to dig even further into their wallets.

The cost of importing gasoline has increased, and cap prices for petroleum products have risen, according to the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura). This is because of a scarcity that has increased the dollar's value.

Retail gasoline prices will now be transacted at Sh3,199 per liter, up from Sh2,736 per liter last month, for fuel imported through the port of Dar es Salaam. Diesel prices have also gone up, from Sh2, 544 to Sh2, 935 per liter, with only kerosene prices offering some relief by slightly falling from Sh2, 829 to Sh2, 668 per liter.

"Changes in prices of petroleum products in August 2023 are mainly due to challenges in the availability of US Dollars and changes in the fuel levy, prices of petroleum products in the world market, and premiums in the importation of petroleum products," Dr. James Mwainyekule, the director general of Ewura, stated.

The cap prices that have been announced take effect today, August 2, 2023. Petrol imported through the Mtwara port will now cost Sh3, 271, up from Sh2, 809 per liter in July. Kerosene will cost Sh2,714 per liter, down from Sh2,901, while diesel will cost Sh3,008, up from Sh3,000.

Petrol imported through Tanga port would cost Sh3, 245 per liter, up from Sh2, 724 per liter in July. Kerosene will cost Sh2,740 per liter instead of Sh2,875, while diesel will cost Sh2,981 instead of Sh2,760.

This new development comes 2 weeks after it was reported that Kenyans have been crossing their Tanzanian border to get cheaper petrol. According to statistics from GlobalPetrolPrices.com, as of the time of the report, a liter of gasoline costs $1.119 in Tanzania compared to Kenya's $1.398, which is the highest price in the East African region.

A liter of diesel costs $1.04 in Tanzania, compared to $1.287 in Kenya, the highest price in the area. This indicates that automobiles and bodaboda riders from Kenya may save $0.247 by refilling in Tanzania.

Currently, petrol prices in Kenya go for $1.376 per liter, and petrol prices in Kenya go for 1.303 per liter.

