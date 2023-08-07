Tanzania's tourism industry claims the second spot in Africa

According to Dr. Hassan Abbas, Tanzania's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, the tourist business was negatively impacted by COVID-19, but fresh investments and the government-produced documentary on the Royal Tour have helped to improve performance.

Since there were more than 400,000 visitors between January and March of this year compared to 250,000 in the first quarter of 2022, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has ranked it second, behind Ethiopia.

“This is a very good step in the tourism sector because we have come out of Covid-19 and soon we will release fresh data on the number of tourists for the half-year. We continue to thank Tanzanians for continuing to invest in the tourism sector, many good things are coming,” said Dr Abbas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Tanzania has been made a member of the council responsible for developing global tourism strategies and plans as well as the UNWTO's vice-chairman.

Dr. Thereza Mugobi, the ministry's head of tourism, stated during the conference that Tanzania has acquired a lot of lessons that may assist in revolutionizing the travel industry. These concerns include expanding private sector participation and making additional investments in tourism infrastructure.

“Mauritius has made serious development in beach tourism and it also works with the private sector very closely. The private sector always conducts tourism research and shares recommendations with the government. In Tanzania, we also work with the private sector but we need to invest more,” she said.

Dr. Mugobi further emphasized the significance of the hospitality problem in encouraging tourists to return for leisure travel. Dr. Abbas also revealed a new, six-person board for the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) at the ceremony.