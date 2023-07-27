Tech titans in Africa are betting big on AI, according to IBM study. Here's why

In a groundbreaking revelation from a recent study conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value, it has been disclosed that AI is rapidly emerging as a key priority for these tech titans, and the reasons behind this strategic shift are captivating.

The study, titled "CEO decision-making in the age of AI, Act with intention," delves into the minds of Africa's influential CEOs who see AI as a game-changer that can revolutionise their businesses and elevate the continent's position on the global stage.

With over half (54%) of the CEOs surveyed identifying customer experience as their topmost priority, it becomes evident why AI is capturing their attention. African businesses recognise that offering exceptional customer experiences is the key to gaining a competitive edge in today's digital world. By harnessing AI's capabilities, they aim to unlock new avenues to understand, engage, and delight their customers like never before.

Furthermore, boosting productivity and profitability ranks as the second-highest priority (46%) for these tech titans. AI's potential to optimise processes, automate mundane tasks, and extract valuable insights from vast datasets entices CEOs to bet big on this technology to drive efficiency and bottom-line growth.

As the study explores the motivations behind this AI frenzy, it uncovers the immense value African CEOs expect from advanced AI and analytics technologies, including cloud computing, deep learning, machine learning, and more. The allure of embracing AI to accelerate innovation, improve customer experiences, and enhance environmental sustainability is undeniable.

However, amidst the excitement, challenges persist. The absence of clear and consistent standards in strategic focus areas is slowing down investment decisions, with 60% of African CEOs reporting delays due to this issue. Additionally, data security concerns and potential biases pose obstacles to the smooth adoption of generative AI, but Africa's tech titans remain undeterred.

Julia Carvalho, General Manager of IBM Africa Growth Markets, believes that AI is presenting Africa with a golden opportunity to leapfrog into a new era of economic development. She stresses the significance of establishing robust standards for AI utilisation across all strategic focus areas to ensure successful outcomes and sustainability in the fast-evolving digital economy.

The study has unveiled a glimpse into the visionary minds of African tech leaders, who are placing their bets on AI to transform their businesses and the continent's tech landscape.