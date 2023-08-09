Tensions between Nigeria and Niger is beginning to have economic consequences

Trade between the two nations is being adversely impacted by the recent closing of Nigeria's border with Niger as a result of a military coup that toppled President Mohammed Bazoum's democratically elected government.

Bashir Adeniyi, the acting Comptroller General of Customs, recently declared that some areas have become off-limits to visit due to the present circumstances in Niger.

He said that the Economic Community of West African Countries made the decision. President Bola Tinubu claimed that ECOWAS had produced a communiqué against the coup in Niger in a recent letter to the Nigerian Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter read, “Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise, cutting off electricity supply to the Niger Republic, mobilizing international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communiqué; preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from the Niger Republic; blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports.”

The $226.34 million in bilateral commerce was expected to be impacted by the border shutdown. The International Trade Center estimates that in 2022, trade between Nigeria and Niger would amount $226.34 million. Nigeria purchased products worth $33.43 million and exported goods to Niger worth $192.91 million.

Nigeria's border with Niger and other neighbors was partially blocked in 2019. Trade between the two nations decreased by 78.76%, from $85.98 million at the end of 2019, to $18.27 million in 2020.

Data from the international organization, which shared a mandate with the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, and which obtained its information from the National Bureau of Statistics and United Nations COMTRADE, showed that Niger imported dairy products, birds' eggs, natural honey, edible animal products, raw hides and skins (other than fur skins), edible vegetables, and certain roots and tubes.