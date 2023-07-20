On Monday, July 3, the world experienced the hottest day ever recorded, with the average global temperature reaching 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 degrees Fahrenheit), surpassing the previous August 2016 record of 16.92°C (62.46°F).
This relentless heatwave has resulted in authorities reporting an alarming uptick in heat-related deaths as temperatures soar above 40°C (104°F) in many regions. The impact of this global concern is particularly pronounced in Africa, where equatorial regions experience some of the highest temperatures on the planet.
The WiseVoter Institute has compiled data revealing the 10 hottest African countries in 2023, shedding light on the challenges they face and the steps they are taking to combat climate change.
- Burkina Faso - 84.67°F: Burkina Faso, situated in West Africa, faces a dire situation as rising temperatures threaten agriculture—the primary livelihood for many residents. Frequent droughts are putting the nation's food security at risk. In response, local communities are adopting innovative water conservation techniques and exploring drought-resistant crops.
- Mali - 84.58°F: Mali's scorching temperatures pose a significant health risk, particularly for vulnerable populations. With soaring temperatures above 40°C (104°F), authorities are grappling with an alarming rise in heat-related deaths. The government is implementing heat-health action plans and providing cooling centres in urban areas to safeguard citizens.
- Senegal - 84.04°F: Senegal, known for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes, is contending with extreme heat waves that impact both its citizens and wildlife. The nation is investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar power, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.
- Mauritania - 83.88°F: Mauritania's vast desert expanse experiences scorching temperatures year-round, posing challenges to both humans and nature. The government is collaborating with international partners to promote renewable energy projects and sustainable practices in the fishing industry.
- Djibouti - 83.3°F: Djibouti, one of the hottest countries in the world, faces pressing issues of heat-related health risks and water scarcity. To combat these challenges, the nation is harnessing geothermal energy and implementing innovative desalination techniques to secure its water supply.
- The Gambia - 83.05°F: The Gambia faces unique challenges due to deforestation and habitat degradation. The government is actively pursuing afforestation initiatives and sustainable land management practices to combat desertification and promote biodiversity.
- Guinea-Bissau - 82.49°F: Guinea-Bissau grapples with the consequences of rising sea levels and coastal erosion, which directly impact its communities and agricultural lands. To safeguard its coastline and people, the nation is investing in climate-resilient infrastructure projects.
- Niger - 82.49°F: Niger, one of the hottest countries in Africa, confronts prolonged droughts and food crises. To mitigate these challenges, the government is prioritising sustainable land management and investing in irrigation systems to enhance agricultural productivity.
- Benin - 82.45°F: Benin faces critical heat stress and water scarcity issues. To combat these challenges, the country is promoting water conservation and implementing climate-smart agriculture practices to adapt to rising temperatures.
- South Sudan - 82.35°F: South Sudan's extreme heat exacerbates existing challenges, including conflict and food insecurity. To address these issues, the nation is collaborating with international organisations to develop sustainable agricultural practices and build climate resilience.