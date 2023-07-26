The sports category has moved to a new website.

The best African countries for work-life balance

Victor Oluwole
  • The Global Life-Work Balance Index identifies African countries with remarkable work-life balance.
  • South Africa leads the list with an impressive index score of 57.78.
  • Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Angola, and Nigeria also feature, demonstrating their commitment to nurturing fulfilled and contented workforces.

In the ever-evolving landscape of global employment, achieving an optimal work-life balance has become a fundamental aspiration for individuals and nations alike.

Recognising the significance of this paradigm shift, the Global Life-Work Balance Index has meticulously assessed various socio-economic factors in the top African countries, presenting a compelling insight into the regions that excel in promoting a harmonious relationship between work and personal life.

Drawing from an exhaustive analysis of minimum wage, healthcare accessibility, happiness index, LGBTQ+ inclusivity, and average working hours, each African nation has been awarded a distinguished score out of 100, indicative of its commitment to nurturing a balanced and fulfilled workforce.

Here are the top African nations with the best work-life balance, according to Remote.com

1. South Africa - Index Score: 57.78

  • Undeterred by its economic complexities, South Africa emerges as the vanguard of work-life balance on the African continent, boasting a remarkable index score of 57.78. Through progressive policies and supportive frameworks, the nation demonstrates a dedication to the holistic well-being of its citizens, fostering an environment where personal and professional aspirations harmoniously coexist.

2. Algeria - Index Score: 52.69

  • Algeria secures a strong and commendable position in the index, garnering a score of 52.69. Committed to empowering its workforce, the country showcases an earnest endeavour to strike a delicate equilibrium between work demands and personal fulfilment, underscoring the significance of life beyond the confines of the workplace.

3. Egypt - Index Score: 48.26

  • Egypt, with a work-life balance index score of 48.26, exemplifies its commitment to enhancing the lives of its labour force. Emphasising the value of work-life harmony, the nation's evolving approach to employment policies reflects a profound understanding of the diverse needs and aspirations of its citizens.

4. Morocco - Index Score: 45.72

  • Morocco's dedication to fostering a positive work-life balance environment is reflected in its admirable score of 45.72 in the index. By prioritising the well-being of its professionals, the nation endeavours to empower individuals to lead fulfilled lives, transcending the boundaries of conventional work expectations.

5. Angola - Index Score: 29.83

  • Marking significant strides in recognising the importance of work-life balance, Angola scored 29.83 in the index. The nation's commitment to nurturing a contented workforce lays the foundation for an empowered society that values the multifaceted dimensions of life.
6. Nigeria - Index Score: 17.03

  • While Nigeria aspires to further elevate its work-life balance efforts, its index score of 17.03 portrays commendable progress in the journey towards holistic well-being. Encouraging a thoughtful reevaluation of work-centric ideologies, Nigeria aims to foster a culture that cherishes personal growth and family values.

Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

