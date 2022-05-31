RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

Victor Oluwole
  • Personal services are the most searched-for business to startup in 22.7% of African countries.
  • The recycling business is second on the list of most-searched-for businesses to startup in Africa.

A new survey by ZenBusiness has found that the industries that most attract entrepreneurs vary from country to country and depend on various factors such as infrastructure, business climate, and culture.

According to the survey, Personal services are the most-searched-for small business type in 22.7% of African countries, the largest share of any continent. These include interior design in Mauritius, cooking gas refills in South Africa, and photography in Namibia.

The map below shows the businesses entrepreneurs want to start the most throughout Africa.

type-of-business-every-country-wants-to-start-map-africa
type-of-business-every-country-wants-to-start-map-africa Zenbusiness

The report also found that the range of businesses being searched for by prospective entrepreneurs across Africa varies from cooking gas refills in South Africa to interior design in Mauritius. In Zimbabwe, as well as Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Mali, searches related to starting a recycling business outnumber searches for any other business type.

Here are the best small business entrepreneurs want to start in Africa.

  1. Nigeria - Point of sale (POS)
  2. Ghana - Real Estate
  3. Kenya - M-Pesa
  4. Tanzania - Clothing
  5. Uganda - Wholesale
  6. Ethiopia - Real Estate
  7. Zimbabwe - Recycling
  8. South Africa - Cooking Gas Refill
  9. Rwanda - Real Estate
  10. Egypt - Import/Export
  11. Morocco - Freight
  12. Senegal - Cleaning
  13. Algeria - Contracting
  14. Libya - Software
  15. Tunisia - Import/Export
  16. Cape Verde - Jewelry
  17. Cote D’Ivoire - Cleaning
  18. Mozambique - Clothing
  19. Zambia - Second-hand Clothing
  20. DR Congo - Construction

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

