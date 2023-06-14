The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The East African Community bolsters regional cooperation with a $103.84 million budget for 2023-24

Chinedu Okafor
East African Community
East African Community
  • East African Community (EAC) increases its budget by 11% to $103.84 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year. 
  • EAC aims to raise half of the funds from member nations and the remaining from development partners. 
  • Budget allocations focus on sectors such as education, science, health, and judiciary, with an emphasis on economic growth and climate change resilience.

The East African Community (EAC) increased its budget by 11% to $103.84 million from $91.58 million last year for the 2023–24 fiscal year.

Recommended articles

The regional group aims to raise around half of the funds from the contributions of the seven member nations, with the balance coming from development partners, according to the budget presented on Tuesday by the minister of Burundi and head of the EAC Council of Ministers, Ezechiel Nibigira.

“Out of this amount, $59,033,010 (57 percent) will be contributed equally by partner states or raised as other internal revenues, while $44,809,870 (43 percent) will be sourced from development partners,” Nibigira disclosed to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) sitting in Arusha.

The budget projections, according to the minister, were submitted in the midst of several global shocks, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, challenging global economic conditions, the lingering impacts of COVID-19, and the implications of climate change, all of which continue to have an influence on the economies of the EAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite these challenges, economic growth in the region improved to 4.8 percent in 2022 from 3.5 percent in 2021. The strong growth in the region was supported by the good performance of the industry, services, construction, mining, and manufacturing sectors,” Nibigira noted.

“Global economic growth is expected to remain weak, mainly due to anti-inflationary measures and geopolitical risks,” he added.

Nibigira predicted that the EAC economies will have a bright future, thanks to excellent growth in the services sector and rising public and private investments.

“However, downside risks remain, attributed to weaker global growth, tight financial conditions and climate change risks,” he said.

The Inter-University Council for East Africa will receive 12% of the funding, with the EAC Secretariat receiving 49%, followed by Eala at 17% and Eala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization will receive 3%, the East African Court of Justice will receive 4%, and the Lake Victoria Basin Commission will receive 8%.

The East African Science and Technology Commission and the East African Health Research Commission each received 2% from the EAC, while the East African Kiswahili Commission and the East African Competition Authority each receive 1%.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic mobility based on visa-free travel in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic mobility based on visa-free travel in 2023

The East African Community bolsters regional cooperation with a $103.84 million budget for 2023-24

The East African Community bolsters regional cooperation with a $103.84 million budget for 2023-24

Investors interested in Kenya Airways are being thrown off by its Sh187.74 billion($1.3 billion) debt

Investors interested in Kenya Airways are being thrown off by its Sh187.74 billion($1.3 billion) debt

Ghana regains its position as Africa’s top gold producer but at a very terrible cost

Ghana regains its position as Africa’s top gold producer but at a very terrible cost

Gov't shuts down 5,995 liquor businesses

Gov't shuts down 5,995 liquor businesses

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

Tanzania is united, President Hassan declares in response to tension in the country

Tanzania is united, President Hassan declares in response to tension in the country

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries