ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The European Union commits $27 million to boost Kenya’s exports

Chinedu Okafor
EU-Kenya Business Forum 2023
EU-Kenya Business Forum 2023
  • The European Union has agreed to $27 million in funding to enhance Kenya’s export trade. 
  • The deal was inked at the EU-Kenya Business Conference on Tuesday, 21st of February in Nairobi.
  • The EU-Kenya Business Forum aims to foster European trade & investment in Kenya.

The European Union inked a $27 million funding agreement with TradeMark Africa on Tuesday to implement a five-year initiative to enhance Kenya's exports and assist the government in fostering a favorable business environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kenyan President William Ruto, EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, and Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria were present for the signing, which took place at the EU-Kenya Business Conference on the 21st of February 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenya and the EU are key economic partners. EU investment represents more than 30% of Kenya’s total FDI stock and can be expanded.

The EU-Kenya Business Forum aims to foster European trade & investment in Kenya by highlighting economic opportunities and potential whilst discussing areas for improvement.

“As matters stand now, the EU is the largest destination for Kenya’s exports accounting for about Ksh170 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2021,” the president of Kenya disclosed as he officially opened the two-day EU-Kenya business forum, which brings together 500 business people – 250 from Kenya and 250 from the European Union.

The facility, known as the Business Environment and Export Enhancement Programme (Beeep), will be implemented in collaboration with the Kenyan government.

Beeep will help achieve the Integrated National Export Development and Promotion Strategy (INEDPS) goal, which aims to increase agricultural exports by an average of 25% each year.

The EU Ambassador to Kenya stated, “with Beeep everything comes together — the private sector, the government, and financing institutions. We are happy to support the Kenyan government in achieving sustainable growth of its exports, including greening of transport and logistics. Beeep aligns fully with our Global Gateway Strategy. The EU's support to create a more conducive business environment both at national and county level will make Kenya an even more attractive destination for investments.”

Beeep will concentrate on solutions that address farm gate limits, storage and logistical issues, processing, value addition, and information access.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Ms. Carole Kariuki stated, “we seek to establish strong partnerships that would further open up trade and investment opportunities between Kenya and the European market. At the same time, we work on the overall business environment of Kenya and collaborate with the government to make the country more competitive and attractive for investors.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bolt lays off some of its Nigerian employees amidst promises to increase employment in Africa

Bolt lays off some of its Nigerian employees amidst promises to increase employment in Africa

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

The European Union commits $27 million to boost Kenya’s exports

The European Union commits $27 million to boost Kenya’s exports

Top 5 technical indicators for Binary Options Trading

Top 5 technical indicators for Binary Options Trading

Bank worth Sh51 trillion to open regional offices in Nairobi [Details]

Bank worth Sh51 trillion to open regional offices in Nairobi [Details]

54% of Nigeria’s entire currency is no longer in circulation

54% of Nigeria’s entire currency is no longer in circulation

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

10 high-paying jobs you can get with these 4 courses

10 high-paying jobs you can get with these 4 courses

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rabat, Morocco

Top 10 African cities with the lowest crime index

Tenke processing plant in DRC

China and Congo butt heads over 15-year-old $17 billion deal

MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu

Tanzania assembles the largest freshwater yacht in East Africa

An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.

Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds