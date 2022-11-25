The European Union is getting increasingly nervous over Algeria’s alleged financial support of Russia

According to the French magazine Jeune Afrique, 17 members of the European Parliament are demanding a review of the EU association agreement with Algeria over the North African state's links with Russia. This is coming following allegations that Algeria is financially aiding Russia in its quest to annex Ukraine lands.

Both gas-rich nations, Algeria and Russia have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since 1960 when Russia aided the North African country in its fight for independence, going as far as recognizing the Provisional Government of the Algerian Republic, 2 years before the country would officially gain its independence.

However, this long standing relationship has stirred some anxiety in the halls of the European parliament owing to Algeria’s alleged support of Russia in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Jeune Afrique’s report, some members of the EU have asked that the relationship between both countries be investigated further, the report reads in part, “the MEPs submitted a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last Wednesday requesting a review of the EU-Algeria Association Agreement signed in 2002 and in force since 2005.

The group of parliamentarians is led by Andrius Kubilius, former Prime Minister of Lithuania and head of the European People's Party (EPP, Christian Democrats).

The signatories are from Lithuania, France, Denmark, Estonia, Sweden, Bulgaria, Finland, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.”

Earlier in the year, Algeria was one of the few countries to sit on the fence relating to the UN’s resolution which demanded that Russia desists from its assault on Ukraine.

Subsequently Algeria abstained from voting on suspending Russia's membership of the Human Rights Council, during the UN general assembly, and shunned voting on a resolution on the "illegal" annexation by Russia of four Ukrainian regions.